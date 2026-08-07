BrandJet AI Acquires Lead Generation Platform IGLeads





MIAMI, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandJet AI , a platform for multi-channel sales outreach and brand intelligence, today announced it has acquired IGLeads, a no-code lead generation tool used by thousands of businesses to collect publicly available contact data from Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Facebook, Google Maps, and other sources. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition joins two halves of a workflow that most sales teams currently run in separate tools. IGLeads customers will be able to send newly built lead lists straight into BrandJet's outreach sequences, which cover email, LinkedIn, X, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Telegram. BrandJet customers gain access to IGLeads' extraction engine alongside BrandJet's contact database, which the company reports hold more than 700 million records, and its AI enrichment tools.

"Every GTM team runs the same relay race: scrape leads in one tool, enrich them in another, sequence them in a third, and track replies in a fourth," said Nirav H. Shah, co-founder and CEO of BrandJet AI. "IGLeads built the best social-first lead extraction engine on the market. Bringing it into BrandJet means the race now has one runner — you find a lead in a TikTok comment section and reach them across six channels without ever exporting a CSV."

Founded in 2021, IGLeads built its business around cloud-based email extraction that requires no coding and no software installation. The company holds a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot as of July 2026, and its customer base includes marketing agencies, recruiters, real estate professionals, and in-house growth teams.

"We built IGLeads to make lead generation simple enough that anyone could do it — no proxies, no logins, no tech skills," said Brandon King, founder and CEO of IGLeads. "Joining BrandJet is the natural next chapter. Our users have always asked, 'I have the leads — now what?' Now the answer is built in."

What The Acquisition Means For Customers:

IGLeads customers keep their current plans and gain access to BrandJet's outreach sequences, unified inbox, and AI-assisted reply handling.

BrandJet customers get IGLeads' extraction capabilities across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Google Maps inside the BrandJet platform.

Customers of both products can use BrandJet's brand monitoring layer, which tracks mentions across social media, news outlets, and AI assistants including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.





IGLeads will continue to operate under its own name at igleads.io , and current accounts are not affected by the transaction. Integration work will roll out in phases over the coming months, starting with a direct export path from IGLeads into BrandJet sequences. Existing IGLeads workflows and integrations remain in place during that period, and customers do not need to migrate accounts or take any action to keep using either product.

Both companies said the deal reflects how sales teams have changed the way they source contacts. Buyers who once sat behind a corporate email address now spend their time on social platforms, and the tools built for traditional database prospecting have been slow to follow them there. The combined platform is aimed at teams that already work this way and have been paying for two or three products to do it.

About BrandJet AI

BrandJet AI is a go-to-market platform that helps sales teams, founders, and agencies find, contact, and convert customers across multiple channels. Its products include multi-channel outreach sequences, a contact database, social listening, brand monitoring, and Artemis, a conversational automation agent.

About IGLeads

IGLeads is a cloud-based, no-code lead generation platform that extracts publicly available contact data from social media platforms and search engines. Founded in 2021, the company serves thousands of businesses across marketing, recruiting, real estate, and e-commerce.

Contact

Marsad Siddique

BrandJet

hello@brandjet.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5023652-8372-4a58-8137-404f855efa45