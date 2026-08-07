CapitalXtend Launches New Brand Identity and Enhanced Digital Experience

Quatre Bornes, Mauritius, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapitalXtend has announced the launch of its refreshed identity and redesigned website, marking an important milestone in the company's continued evolution. The update reflects CapitalXtend's commitment to creating a more modern, accessible, and client-focused trading experience while strengthening the foundation for its next phase of growth.





This represents more than a visual update. It reflects CapitalXtend's ongoing investment in improving how traders engage with the company across every touchpoint. Alongside the new identity, the redesigned website introduces a cleaner interface, improved navigation, and a more intuitive structure, making it easier for both new and existing clients to explore the company's products, platforms, and trading services.

The enhanced digital experience enables traders to access account information, compare trading solutions, explore platform features, and navigate market opportunities with greater ease. Every improvement has been designed to simplify the user journey while maintaining the professional standards, reliability, and performance for which CapitalXtend is known.

This milestone also reinforces CapitalXtend's broader commitment to innovation and continuous improvement. By refining its digital experience and strengthening the way traders interact with the brand, CapitalXtend continues to invest in making its services more accessible, intuitive, and user-focused. As part of its offering, traders continue to benefit from solutions such as CFD Shares, Holders Account, Return on Equity, and Unlimited Leverage.

Existing clients will experience a seamless transition, with no changes to account credentials, funds, or account types. The updated platform allows traders to continue operating without interruption while benefiting from a more refined digital environment.

Speaking on the milestone, Dr. Farrukh Adeeb, Group CEO & Chairman of XGroup, said:

"This is an important milestone for CapitalXtend. Our refreshed identity reflects how the company has evolved and where we are heading next. Beyond a new look, this launch represents our continued investment in delivering a better experience for our clients, making it simpler to access our services, navigate our platform, and trade with confidence as we continue to grow."

The website is now live, representing another step in the company's journey to deliver a trusted, innovative, and client-centric trading experience for its global community.

About CapitalXtend

CapitalXtend is a global multi-asset broker committed to delivering a secure, transparent, and technology-driven trading experience. Offering access to a wide range of financial markets through advanced trading platforms, the company continues to focus on innovation, client-centric service, and empowering traders with reliable trading solutions.

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