Phigolf Introduces CaddyTrack AI for Smartphone-Based Golf Swing Analysis





PHIPLAYWORKS introduces CaddyTrack AI for real-time, smartphone-based golf swing analysis.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHIPLAYWORKS, a sports technology company, today announced the addition of CaddyTrack AI, an AI-powered swing analysis feature for its Phigolf home golf simulator platform . The feature enables golfers to analyze their swings and receive personalized feedback using only a smartphone camera.

Phigolf is a home golf simulator that uses motion recognition sensor technology to detect real golf swings, allowing users to enjoy indoor golf practice and virtual rounds. The newly introduced CaddyTrack AI expands the platform by adding AI-assisted swing analysis designed to help users evaluate and improve their golf technique.

AI-Powered Swing Analysis Using a Smartphone Camera

CaddyTrack AI operates using a smartphone camera without requiring additional recording equipment. Users can activate the feature within the Phigolf app and record their swing, allowing the AI system to analyze swing posture and movement in real time.

The system evaluates key phases of the golf swing and provides personalized feedback to help users better understand their swing mechanics and identify areas for improvement during practice sessions.

Additional Coaching Features Available

Golfers seeking more advanced swing analysis can subscribe to CaddyTrack AI to access in-depth swing analysis and personalized coaching, designed to provide detailed feedback throughout each phase of the golf swing.

Expanding the Phigolf Platform

The addition of CaddyTrack AI expands Phigolf beyond golf simulation by incorporating AI-assisted coaching capabilities that support skill development alongside indoor golf gameplay.

"CaddyTrack AI reflects our continued efforts to make golf practice more accessible through technology," said a PHIPLAYWORKS spokesperson. "By combining AI-powered swing analysis with the Phigolf platform , we aim to provide users with practical tools to help them practice and improve from home."

About PHIPLAYWORKS

PHIPLAYWORKS researches and develops smart services and content in the sports and leisure sectors, including golf, based on IoT technology. The Phigolf platform is an all-in-one golf solution that offers a wide range of courses and game modes, enabling golfers to practice, play, and improve their skills anytime and anywhere.

Media Contact:

PHIPLAYWORKS

+82-70-7019-9017

info@phiplayworks.com

https://phigolfstore.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f324da7c-85a7-4354-942f-d6b800483ba2