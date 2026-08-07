Cosmetic Preservatives Market to Reach USD 0.77 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.7% — MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL , Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cosmetic Preservatives Market is projected to grow from USD 0.59 billion in 2026 to USD 0.77 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing demand for safe, long-lasting personal care products, rising adoption of clean beauty formulations, and stringent regulatory requirements for product safety and stability. Advanced preservative systems are becoming essential to extend shelf life while maintaining product quality.

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Key Market Highlights

Market Size (2026): USD 1.78 Billion

Market Size (2026): USD 0.59 Billion

Projected Market Value (2031): USD 0.77 Billion

CAGR (2026–2031): 5.7%

Largest Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Largest Type: Phenolic Preservatives

Phenolic Preservatives Fastest-Growing Type: Organic Acids & Their Salts

Organic Acids & Their Salts Largest Application: Skin Care

Skin Care Fastest-Growing Application: Hair Care

Hair Care Key Players: BASF, Ashland, Symrise, Clariant, LANXESS, Evonik, Eastman Chemical Company, THOR Group, Galaxy Surfactants, Kumar Organic Products Limited, Sharon Personal Care, Chemipol, Akema Srl, Inolex, and Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Why This Market Matters

As consumers increasingly demand high-performance and clean-label cosmetics, effective preservation systems are critical for preventing microbial contamination, ensuring product safety, and extending shelf life across global supply chains.

Market Overview

The market is expanding steadily with rising consumption of skincare, haircare, and personal hygiene products. Innovations in bio-based and multifunctional preservatives are enabling manufacturers to balance product safety, regulatory compliance, and consumer preferences.

Analyst Perspective

Future growth will be driven by the shift toward sustainable and naturally derived preservative systems, increasing R&D in clean beauty formulations, and growing demand from emerging personal care markets.

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Segment Analysis

By Type: Phenolic preservatives hold the largest market share, while organic acids & their salts are projected to grow at the fastest rate.

Phenolic preservatives hold the largest market share, while organic acids & their salts are projected to grow at the fastest rate. By Application: Skin care dominates the market, supported by increasing demand for premium facial and body care products.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific leads the global market and is expected to witness the highest growth, driven by expanding cosmetics manufacturing, rising disposable incomes, and increasing consumer awareness of personal care products.

Key Industry Trends

Rising adoption of clean-label and natural preservatives

Increasing demand for multifunctional antimicrobial ingredients

Growing focus on bio-based and sustainable cosmetic formulations

Stronger regulatory emphasis on product safety and ingredient transparency

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are investing in sustainable preservative technologies, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and portfolio expansion to meet evolving consumer and regulatory requirements. Major players include BASF, Ashland, Symrise, Clariant, LANXESS, Evonik, Eastman Chemical Company, THOR Group, Galaxy Surfactants, Kumar Organic Products Limited, Sharon Personal Care, Chemipol, Akema Srl, Inolex, and Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

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