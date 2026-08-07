Newman-Dailey Resort Properties “Extra Happy” Beach Vacation Deal on Destin Vacation Rentals Helps Families Take an Affordable Florida Beach Vacation in August

Destin, Fla., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newman‑Dailey Resort Properties, one of the longest operating vacation rental and real estate companies in Destin, Fla., is introducing an August travel deal to help families afford a summer beach vacation and visit the white sand beaches along Destin, Florida and Scenic 30A. Unpredictable gas prices and peak summer rates have left some families uncertain if they will take a Florida beach vacation this year. August brings lower seasonal lodging rates and Newman-Dailey’s “Extra Happy” discount provides an additional 10% off select Destin vacation rentals for stays between August 9–31, 2026, creating affordable options for a late-summer beach getaway.

“As the kids begin to return to school, the summer crowds dissipate, but the joys of summer continue,” said Jeanne Dailey, founder and CEO of Newman‑Dailey Resort Properties. “The days are long, the Gulf is warm, and the sunsets are spectacular. For beach lovers who are flexible with their travel dates, August is a sweet spot for a Destin beach vacation.”

Destin and South Walton remain top choices for summer vacations and long weekend escapes. Travelers enjoy a wide range of outdoor activities, from swimming and paddleboarding to snorkeling artificial reefs and fishing in the Gulf. With warm weather and calm waters, visiting the Destin area in August is ideal for both adventure seekers and those craving a peaceful beach retreat.

In addition, August is filled with entertaining seasonal events. From wellness experiences like Pilates with Dolphins at the Gulfarium to family‑friendly favorites such as Boomin’ Tuesday at the Village of Baytowne Wharf, August offers a full lineup of coastal entertainment. On Tuesdays and Thursdays at The Alice in Destin, relaxation is on the menu with yoga flow, mini-massage and fresh juice drinks. On Wednesday evenings, live music brings the sounds of summer to the Village of Baytowne Wharf, where local and regional bands, including Boukou Grove and Almost Famous, invite the community to gather and get their groove on. Other entertaining options include a sunset dinner cruise aboard the Solaris Yacht, a sip and shop night during Bubbly Baytowne, and live music and treats for dogs and their humans at the Dog Days of Summer at Grand Boulevard.

Newman‑Dailey’s Destin vacation rentals are designed to feel like home at the beach. Each property includes a fully equipped kitchen, comfortable living spaces, private bedrooms, and a washer and dryer, making it easy for families and groups to settle in. Guests are welcomed with a starter kit of essentials, and many rentals also include seasonal beach service, offering two chairs and an umbrella set up on the beach daily.

For more economical options, families may want to consider opting for "near beach" vacation rental homes and cottages that are not directly on the beach, which offer a more attractive price point. Meals are another way to save. Often one of the biggest expenses while on vacation, meals can be purchased at the local grocery store and prepared within the fully-equipped kitchen of the vacation rental. At Newman-Dailey, families can also stretch their meal budget by taking advantage of guest discounts at popular South Walton and 30A dining experiences such as Solaris Dinner Cruises, Fudpucker’s and Bric A Brac, which offer exclusive discounts to guests through the Be Rewarded program.

With lighter crowds, warm Gulf waters, and a robust schedule of concerts, fitness classes, and signature coastal events, August becomes the perfect month for travelers to pair Newman‑Dailey’s late‑summer savings with unforgettable experiences along Florida’s Emerald Coast. From well-appointed condominiums to spacious private homes, there is an option for every group size and budget. Travelers may select from a variety of premier vacation rental options along the beaches of Scenic Highway 30A, Miramar Beach, Crystal Beach, Destin and Okaloosa Island. To take advantage of the Extra Happy special offer*, travelers may book a stay at a participating Newman-Dailey vacation rental between Aug. 9 – 31, 2026 and use promo code EXTRAHAPPY2026 at check out to receive the 10% discount. For more information or to book a stay, visit DestinVacation.com or call 850-837-1071. *Some restrictions apply. See offer page for details.

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About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties

Newman‑Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, real estate sales, and property management company located in Miramar Beach, Fla. Founded in 1985, Newman‑Dailey has been providing warm welcomes for more than 40 years. Recognized for excellence, integrity, and professionalism, Newman‑Dailey is consistently voted “Best of the Emerald Coast” for vacation rentals and property management services by readers of Emerald Coast Magazine. The Real Estate Division regularly ranks among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more information, call 850‑837‑1071 or visit NewmanDailey.com.

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