Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a New Luxury Home in Seabrook Village at Nocatee

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to own a new home in Seabrook Village , located within the desirable Nocatee community in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Only one home remains available in this exclusive community offering luxury living and access to resort-style amenities.

The final home available in Seabrook Village is located on 24 Seawatch Lane and features the Sparrow Elite home design. This stunning residence includes an expanded primary suite with a luxury bath featuring a separate shower and soaking tub. Sophisticated tray ceilings in the foyer and great room enhance the architectural appeal, while a private covered lanai creates a seamless indoor-outdoor living space. The home will be move-in ready in October 2026 and is priced at $799,000.

"Seabrook Village offers an extraordinary lifestyle with access to incredible amenities and elegant home designs that are ideal for modern living," said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. "This is the last opportunity for home shoppers to call this beautiful community home."





Situated within Nocatee, Seabrook Village provides access to private amenities exclusive to residents as well as the renowned Nocatee community amenities. These include the Nocatee Splash Waterpark with zip line, water slide, lazy river, and Nocatee Spray Park, a four-story interactive spray playground — the tallest of its kind in Northeast Florida. Residents also enjoy miles of hiking and biking trails, a clubhouse, fitness center, pools, and more.

The Seabrook Village Sales Center is located at 40 Recollection Drive in Ponte Vedra and is open by appointment only. For more information, contact Toll Brothers at 844-871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)