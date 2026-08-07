LORVA Launches Its First Modular Sofa Collection for Life in Motion

FONTANA, Calif., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LORVA , a new design-led furniture brand built around the rhythm of modern life, launched its first modular sofa collection: Arc, Anchor, Crest, and Ridge. Designed for people whose homes must support both momentum and recovery, the collection turns everyday seating into part of a broader “life in motion” system.

LORVA’s mission is to design flexible furniture that moves with the rhythm of modern life - helping people feel grounded, energized, and at ease throughout the day. The brand speaks to modern renters, hybrid workers, and young families who value long-term quality over fast trends and want furniture that can evolve as their routines, layouts, and households change.

A Collection Built for Life in Motion

The launch introduces four modular sofas, each tuned to a different living scenario:

Arc Modular Sofa : Curved modular sofa with flexible chaise and 2-seat configurations for reading corners, small-space lounging, and rooms that prefer a softer edge.

: Curved modular sofa with flexible chaise and 2-seat configurations for reading corners, small-space lounging, and rooms that prefer a softer edge. Anchor Modular Sofa : Grounded modular sofa with expandable layouts and ottoman options for long evenings, family use, and rooms that never do just one thing.

: Grounded modular sofa with expandable layouts and ottoman options for long evenings, family use, and rooms that never do just one thing. Crest Modular Sofa : Compact 2-seat design for apartments, studios where every inch has a job and comfort still gets a vote.

: Compact 2-seat design for apartments, studios where every inch has a job and comfort still gets a vote. Ridge Modular Sofa : Spacious modular sofa with multi-color options and expandable layouts for movie nights, gathering, sprawling, and the kind of plans that start with ‘just one episode’.





Launch Sale & Timing

LORVA’s launch sale is running for a limited time. Customers receive $250 off their first LORVA order when they join the list, stackable with 20% off select items. This is the lowest pricing LORVA will offer on this collection. Every order is backed by LORVA’s free shipping, 5-year limited warranty, and 120-day free returns, giving customers time to live with their pieces and feel confident they’ve found the right fit. Standard pricing applies after the launch sale closes.

About LORVA

LORVA is a lifestyle brand for modern lives in motion. The name combines the ideas of “it holds” and “it goes,” reflecting a commitment to stability and forward motion in equal measure. Built on the idea that home should support both the climb and the reset, LORVA focuses on modular systems that adapt to changing routines and layouts instead of locking people into a single way of living.

Dedicated to treating furniture as part of a daily rhythm of living and recharging - not just something that fills a room. LORVA, for life in motion.

Contact Info

Email: Press@LORVA.com

Phone: 626.383.0230

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8a1c63f-0880-4b55-b8ba-4692025ff2e1