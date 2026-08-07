New York Cannabis Is Growing Up, and Silly Nice Is Betting on Hash, Potency and Full-Spectrum Products

Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York’s legal cannabis market is entering a new phase.

The first few years were largely about access: opening licensed dispensaries, moving consumers toward regulated products and proving that a legal adult-use market could operate at scale. Now that market is becoming more sophisticated, and the conversation is beginning to shift from simply where to buy cannabis to what kind of cannabis consumers actually want to buy.

Silly Nice is betting that the answer includes more hash, more full-spectrum products, more distinctive concentrates and a more intentional approach to potency.

The independent New York cannabis brand, founded by Shane Breen and LeVar Thomas, has built its identity around products that look and feel noticeably different from much of the increasingly crowded dispensary shelf. Its lineup includes Bubble Hash, Frosted Hash Ball, Diamond Powder, infused Frosted Flower, 510 cartridges and all-in-one vaporizers, with products distributed through licensed dispensaries across New York State.

The strategy comes as New York’s regulated cannabis industry continues its rapid expansion. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management reported that legal adult-use cannabis sales had surpassed $2.5 billion by the end of 2025, with more than 556 licensed adult-use dispensaries operating statewide.

That growth means New Yorkers have more legal cannabis choices than ever.

It also means brands have to give consumers a reason to remember them.

New York Cannabis Has Moved Beyond the Opening Act

The legal market of 2026 looks dramatically different from the one New Yorkers encountered only a few years ago.

New storefronts have expanded access throughout the state. Consumers can increasingly find regulated cannabis in major cities, suburbs, college towns, rural communities and regional destinations.

The product selection has expanded with it.

Flower still matters, but dispensary menus now routinely include hash, solventless concentrates, infused flower, crystalline concentrates, beverages, edibles, cartridges and other formats that were once much more difficult to find in a regulated environment.

That diversification creates a new challenge.

Consumers need to understand what they are buying.

New York’s own Office of Cannabis Management has identified consumer education as an important part of the legal market’s continued development, noting that many consumers transitioning from the illicit market remain unfamiliar with the growing range of regulated brands and products.

Silly Nice sees that education gap as an opportunity.

Rather than simply promoting potency, the brand wants consumers to understand format, cannabinoids, terpenes, processing methods and portion size.

Potency Does Not Have to Mean Consuming More

High-potency cannabis often receives attention for the wrong reason.

The conversation can quickly become a competition centered on who can produce or consume the strongest product.

Silly Nice takes a different position.

Potency should allow experienced consumers to use less, not encourage them to consume more.

A concentrated product can contain significantly more cannabinoids in a much smaller physical amount than conventional flower. When used carefully, that can give consumers greater control over portion size and potentially allow a product to stretch across more sessions.

That is an especially important distinction for products such as Diamond Powder, Bubble Hash, Frosted Hash Ball and infused flower.

The goal is not excess.

It is precision.

“High potency gets framed like a challenge when it can actually be about efficiency and intention,” said Silly Nice co-founder LeVar Thomas. “If someone can use a much smaller amount and get the experience they are looking for, that can completely change the way they think about value. We want people to respect strong cannabis, not waste it.”

Full-Spectrum Cannabis Is Bigger Than a THC Number

One of Silly Nice’s central messages is also one of the simplest:

Cannabis is more than THC.

THC remains important. Consumers should understand the potency of what they purchase, particularly when dealing with concentrates and infused products.

But treating THC percentage as a universal quality score can oversimplify an extraordinarily complex plant.

Cannabis contains numerous cannabinoids, aromatic terpenes and other compounds. Processing method, starting material, product format and individual tolerance can all influence how consumers experience a product.

OCM itself encourages consumers to understand differences in potency, terpene combinations and product forms rather than evaluating cannabis through a single metric.

Silly Nice believes New York consumers are ready for that more nuanced conversation.

Bubble Hash Brings Solventless Cannabis Culture Into the Legal Market

Bubble Hash sits near the center of Silly Nice’s product philosophy.

The format connects modern regulated cannabis with a much older tradition of collecting and concentrating cannabis resin.

Bubble Hash is produced through a process centered on ice water, cold temperatures, controlled agitation and filtration. Resin-rich trichomes are separated from plant material, collected and carefully dried without relying on conventional hydrocarbon extraction.

The result is a solventless concentrate valued for its texture, aroma and connection to the plant.

For Silly Nice, Bubble Hash represents something larger than another SKU.

It is a way to preserve cannabis culture inside the regulated market.

“Hash existed long before legal dispensaries, THC percentages on menus or modern cannabis branding,” said Silly Nice co-founder LeVar Thomas. “There is history in these products. There is craftsmanship. We want to bring that culture forward instead of replacing it with something completely sterile.”

Frosted Hash Ball Makes Hash Impossible to Ignore

Silly Nice’s Frosted Hash Ball takes the hash conversation in another direction.

The dense, rounded product draws visual inspiration from traditional shaped hash, when concentrated cannabis resin was pressed, rolled and formed into compact pieces.

Its physical presentation intentionally stands apart from the jars of standardized oils and soft concentrates that dominate many modern menus.

It looks unusual.

That is the point.

As the legal cannabis marketplace fills with increasingly similar products, Silly Nice sees distinctiveness as an advantage.

A consumer may forget the twentieth generic cannabis package they see in a dispensary.

A Frosted Hash Ball is harder to confuse with anything else.

Diamond Powder Represents the Other Side of Concentrate Culture

If Frosted Hash Ball emphasizes texture and tradition, Diamond Powder represents refinement and precision.

The crystalline concentrate has a fine, powder-like appearance and is intended for experienced adult consumers who understand how concentrated cannabis differs from ordinary flower.

Its strength makes careful portioning essential.

It also illustrates why the cannabis industry needs a better potency conversation.

A highly concentrated product does not need to be used in a large quantity. The format allows consumers to work with extremely small amounts, potentially making the product more efficient when approached intentionally.

That philosophy has become central to Silly Nice’s messaging around potent cannabis.

Frosted Flower Gives Flower Consumers Another Path

Not every experienced consumer wants to move completely into standalone concentrates.

Silly Nice’s Frosted Flower gives those shoppers another option.

The product begins with cannabis flower and incorporates concentrated cannabis through infusion, maintaining the familiar physical structure and rituals associated with flower while delivering greater intensity.

For consumers who still enjoy breaking up flower, rolling or packing bowls, the product offers a bridge between traditional bud and concentrates.

The same responsible-use principle applies.

Because infused flower can be substantially stronger than untreated flower, consumers should begin with smaller portions.

Consumer Education Is Becoming Part of Cannabis Branding

The growing sophistication of New York’s cannabis market means brands increasingly have to do more than place products on shelves.

They have to explain them.

OCM maintains an extensive Cannabis Education Library and encourages consumers to understand potency, product forms, regulated testing and safer consumption practices. The agency also reminds New Yorkers that regulated products include access to laboratory testing information through Certificates of Analysis.

Silly Nice similarly emphasizes transparency and education around its products.

That includes explaining what different concentrate formats are, encouraging smaller portions of potent cannabis and directing consumers toward product testing information.

The brand sees education not as an obstacle to sales, but as part of building long-term trust.

A New York Brand Built Around Independent Ownership

Silly Nice launched in New York in 2024 and is Veteran-Owned, Black-Owned and LGBTQ-Owned.

That independent ownership exists within a New York cannabis system designed in part to create opportunities for smaller businesses and social and economic equity participants alongside larger operators. OCM describes the state’s two-tier adult-use market as one intended to allow small and medium-sized businesses to compete alongside highly capitalized companies.

For Silly Nice, ownership is part of the story, but it is not intended to substitute for product quality.

The brand wants consumers to return because the products are memorable.

Representation may introduce someone to the company.

The product still has to earn the second purchase.

Small-Batch Cannabis in a Rapidly Scaling Market

The tension between scale and individuality is becoming increasingly important in legal cannabis.

As the industry matures, companies naturally seek larger production runs, broader distribution and operational efficiency.

Those things can make cannabis more accessible.

They can also lead to shelves filled with products that become difficult to distinguish from one another.

Silly Nice is pursuing a different balance: expand distribution while keeping the products recognizable.

Bubble Hash should still feel like Bubble Hash.

Frosted Hash Ball should remain unusual.

Diamond Powder should retain its crystalline identity.

Frosted Flower should remain clearly differentiated from conventional bud.

Small-batch thinking, in that sense, does not necessarily mean staying small.

It means resisting the urge to become generic while growing.

Premium New York Cannabis Is Becoming a Statewide Story

Another important change in the market is geographic.

Premium cannabis is no longer confined to New York City.

Silly Nice products have reached licensed dispensaries across numerous regions of the state, helping make specialty concentrates and infused products accessible to consumers outside Manhattan and Brooklyn.

That includes markets throughout Upstate New York, Central New York, Western New York, the Capital Region, Westchester, the Southern Tier, the Hudson Valley, Long Island and the North Country.

The company believes statewide availability is essential to building a genuine New York brand.

A consumer in Rochester should not be treated as less sophisticated than a consumer in Manhattan.

Someone in the Adirondacks can care about solventless hash.

A shopper near Utica can appreciate infused flower.

A consumer in the North Country can be interested in crystalline concentrates.

Cannabis culture exists across the state.

Sustainability Is Part of the Silly Nice Packaging Philosophy

Silly Nice has also attempted to carry its small-batch philosophy into packaging.

The brand uses recycled glass jars along with environmentally conscious packaging components, including materials designed to reduce reliance on conventional petroleum-based plastics.

Packaging will never replace the cannabis inside it.

But the company believes presentation should reflect the same intention as the product itself.

The objective is for Silly Nice products to feel considered from the moment someone sees them on a dispensary shelf through the time the jar is stored between uses.

The Legal Market Gives Consumers More Information Than Ever

One advantage of regulated cannabis is the ability for consumers to access more information about what they are purchasing.

OCM requires regulated cannabis products sold through licensed adult-use and medical dispensaries to undergo laboratory testing. Consumers can access Certificates of Analysis through product QR codes or links, providing additional information about potency and testing results.

Silly Nice encourages consumers to use that information.

Instead of buying solely because a package displays an eye-catching potency number, shoppers can look deeper.

What cannabinoids are present?

What does the terpene profile look like?

What format is the product?

How was it produced?

How much is actually necessary?

Those questions reflect a more mature cannabis market.

New York Cannabis Is Entering Its Next Era

New York has already proven there is enormous demand for regulated cannabis.

With legal adult-use sales exceeding $2.5 billion and hundreds of licensed dispensaries operating statewide by the end of 2025, the question is no longer whether the market exists.

The more interesting question is what the market becomes next.

Silly Nice believes consumers will increasingly seek products with a clear identity.

Products with history.

Products with process.

Products with recognizable textures and formats.

Products that encourage people to understand cannabis beyond a THC percentage.

And products from independent companies capable of retaining personality as the industry gets bigger.

That is the bet behind Silly Nice.

Hash instead of sameness.

Full-spectrum thinking instead of fixation on one number.

Potency used intentionally rather than recklessly.

Small-batch identity with statewide ambition.

As New York cannabis grows up, Silly Nice intends to grow with it without becoming indistinguishable from everything else on the shelf.

Find Silly Nice Across New York

Adults 21 and older can find Silly Nice products at 125+ licensed cannabis dispensaries across New York State.

Available products vary by location and may include Bubble Hash, Frosted Hash Ball, Diamond Powder, Frosted Flower, 510 vapor cartridges and all-in-one vaporizers.

Consumers can search participating retailers and current locations through the Silly Nice Store Locator at SillyNice.com/store-locator.

All cannabis products should be used responsibly. Potent cannabis should be approached with small portions, and consumers should allow time before using more. Never drive after consuming cannabis. Keep all cannabis securely stored away from children and pets.

About Silly Nice

Silly Nice is an independent New York cannabis brand founded in 2024 by Shane Breen and LeVar Thomas. Veteran-Owned, Black-Owned and LGBTQ-Owned, the company focuses on small-batch cannabis products including hash, concentrates, infused flower and vapor products. Silly Nice emphasizes distinctive product formats, transparent laboratory testing, environmentally conscious packaging and responsible, intentional cannabis consumption.

For retail availability, visit SillyNice.com/store-locator.

Attachment