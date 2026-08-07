Bending Spoons to announce Q2 2026 results

MILAN, Italy, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bending Spoons S.p.A. (Nasdaq: BSP) today announced it will release financial results for Q2 2026 on August 13, 2026, before the U.S. market opens.

On the same day, Bending Spoons will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 am ET (5:00 am PT) to discuss the results. The webcast will be accessible at investors.bendingspoons.com, and following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons is built on the conviction that operational excellence enables efficient growth through acquisitions. It acquires digital businesses, implements deep transformations and ongoing optimizations to sustainably expand earnings, and reinvests in additional acquisitions, thereby continuing the compounding cycle. The company has executed this strategy for more than a decade and, to date, has never sold a material business.

Bending Spoons strives to envision the most successful version of an acquired business, and works to close the gap between its current state and that vision as quickly and completely as possible. The transformation is typically deep and entails reorganizing teams, overhauling technology, redesigning user interfaces, accelerating product development, and enhancing marketing and monetization. AI is often both a central component of the vision and a key tool in implementing the transformation.

Bending Spoons’ performance is driven by its Platform—comprising its people, proprietary technologies, and proprietary data—and reflects an intense focus on achieving exceptional talent density, cultural strength, and technical capabilities.

Bending Spoons' main businesses include AOL, Brightcove, Eventbrite, Evernote, komoot, Remini, StreamYard, Tractive, Vimeo, and WeTransfer.

For more information, visit the Bending Spoons website and investor relations website .

Bending Spoons logos and photos: https://we.tl/t-l4EP2NyDKd .

Contacts

Investors & Analysts: James Cordwell

investor-relations@bendingspoons.com

Press: Christy Keenan

press@bendingspoons.com