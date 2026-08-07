General Holdings Launches GH Insights, an Institutional Essay Platform Examining Capital and Global Markets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Holdings Limited today announced the public launch of GH Insights, a long-form institutional essay platform examining the intersection of capital, geography, and sovereign structure, following an initial series of essays published from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The platform offers original analysis for executives, investors, policymakers, and business leaders navigating an increasingly complex global economy.

Unlike traditional corporate commentary, GH Insights focuses on structural questions that shape international markets rather than market forecasts or investment recommendations. Essays combine perspectives from finance, economics, history, geopolitics, and institutional strategy to examine how capital is being deployed in an era increasingly defined by sovereign competition, technological change, and shifting economic alliances.

The initial series, authored by General Holdings Chief Executive Officer Paul Scribner, explores several themes that are reshaping global commerce.

Djibouti: The World's Most Valuable Square Mile examines how a small territory's position astride critical maritime and military infrastructure converts geography into strategic leverage.

The Architecture of Leverage examines how influence is increasingly exercised through the control of systems rather than the ownership of assets, arguing that leverage has become a defining feature of modern economic power.

In The Statecraft of Capital: Why Investment Banking's Age of Neutrality Is Over, Scribner argues that investment banking is re-emerging as a profession requiring sovereign literacy as geopolitical considerations increasingly shape capital allocation, cross-border transactions, and strategic investment decisions. The essay contends that capital is no longer moving through politically neutral markets, but through environments where finance and national strategy are becoming increasingly intertwined.

The platform's most recent publication, The New Gatekeepers: Power, Dependence, and the Economics of Access, co-authored by Scribner and Dr Timothy S. Davis, introduces a framework for understanding gatekeeping as a distinct economic category, separate from monopoly, market power, and network effects. The essay argues that many of the world's most consequential markets are not governed solely by open competition, but by systems in which participation itself is controlled through access to capital, technology, distribution, regulation, and institutional credibility. Drawing examples from venture capital, digital platforms, government procurement, and international political economy, the authors contend that understanding who controls participation has become as important as understanding competitive dynamics themselves.

“Markets are often analysed through the lens of prices, competition, and efficiency,” said Paul Scribner, Chief Executive Officer of General Holdings Limited. “GH Insights asks a different set of questions. It examines the institutional structures that shape markets before competition begins, and the strategic forces that increasingly influence how capital is deployed across borders.” “Corporate writing rarely states what would prove it wrong,” said Dr Timothy S. Davis, co-author of the essay. “We tried to. If verification becomes easier, switching becomes cheaper, and dependence on the same gatekeepers holds anyway, then power is coming from somewhere other than gatekeeping, and our framework is the weaker explanation. Stating that condition is what separates an argument from an assertion.”

The publication reflects General Holdings’ experience operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caribbean Basin, regions where investment decisions frequently intersect with sovereign priorities, industrial policy, and long-term strategic development.

New essays will continue to examine topics including private capital, investment banking, political economy, economic statecraft, sovereign wealth, industrial policy, strategic infrastructure, and the evolving relationship between governments and global markets. The platform is intended to contribute original ideas to institutional discussions rather than provide investment advice.

GH Insights is available at https://www.generalholdings.com/insights.

About General Holdings Limited

General Holdings Limited is a private investment holding company registered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (Licence No. CL9442). The firm operates across the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caribbean Basin, with active interests in energy infrastructure, industrial assets, and structured strategic capital.

General Holdings Limited, Level 2, Innovation One, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, UAE

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