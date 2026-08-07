Ninepoint Partners Announces First Semi-Monthly Distribution for its HighShares ETFs and CoreShares ETF

 | Source: Ninepoint Partners LP Ninepoint Partners LP

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint Partners”) today announced the first semi-monthly cash distribution for its suite of Ninepoint HighShares ETFs and Ninepoint CoreShares ETF, following the transition to twice-monthly distributions previously announced on July 21, 2026.

The record date for this distribution is August 14, 2026. All distributions are payable on August 20, 2026.

Going forward, Ninepoint Partners intends to announce both semi-monthly distributions together through one monthly announcement, providing a simple and consistent schedule for advisors and investors.

The per-unit distributions for the August 14, 2026 record date are detailed below:

Ninepoint ETFsTickerDistribution per unitCUSIP
Ninepoint Barrick HighShares ETFABHI$0.130000653944108
Ninepoint BCE HighShares ETFBCHI$0.050000653944207
Ninepoint Cameco HighShares ETFCCHI$0.135000 653944306
Ninepoint Canadian Natural Resources HighShares ETFCQHI$0.080000 653944405
Ninepoint CNR HighShares ETFCRHI$0.050000 653944504
Ninepoint Enbridge HighShares ETFENHI$0.050000 653944603
Ninepoint Royal Bank HighShares ETFRYHI$0.050000 653944702
Ninepoint Shopify HighShares ETFSHHI$0.080000 653944801
Ninepoint Suncor HighShares ETFSUHI$0.080000 653944884
Ninepoint TD HighShares ETFTDHI$0.055000653944876
Ninepoint Enhanced Canadian HighShares ETFECHI$0.077500 65444M108
Ninepoint Constellation Software CoreShares ETFCSUC$0.025000653944843
Ninepoint Constellation Software HighShares ETFCSHI$0.050000653944835
Ninepoint Celestica HighShares ETFCLHI$0.120000653944850
Ninepoint Kinross Gold HighShares ETFKGHI$0.080000653944827
Ninepoint Alphabet HighShares ETFGOHI$0.07750065445W105
Ninepoint NVIDIA HighShares ETFNVHI$0.10500065445V107
Ninepoint Palantir HighShares ETFPLHI$0.11500065446M106
Ninepoint Tesla HighShares ETFTSHI$0.13250065446T101
Ninepoint Intel HighShares ETFINHI$0.21000065445J104
Ninepoint SpaceX HighShares ETFSXHI$0.09500065446J103
    

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio
risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to the Ninepoint Funds (collectively, the “Funds”). Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the Funds. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Fund may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

Please note that distribution factors (breakdown between income, capital gains and return of capital) can only be calculated when a fund has reached its year-end. Distribution information should not be relied upon for income tax reporting purposes as this is only a component of total distributions for the year. For accurate distribution amounts for the purpose of filing an income tax return, please refer to the appropriate T3/T5 slips for that particular taxation year. Please refer to the prospectus of each Fund for details of the Fund’s distribution policy.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the Fund are greater than the performance of the Fund, then an investor’s original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid. An investor’s adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If an investor’s adjusted cost base goes below zero, then capital gains tax will have to be paid on the amount below zero.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP
T: 416-943-6707
TF: 866-299-9906
invest@ninepoint.com


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