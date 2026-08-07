CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Availability of the 2026 interim financial report

Press release

Montrouge, August 7th, 2026

Availability of the 2026 interim financial report



Crédit Agricole S.A. informs the public that the Amendment A02 to the 2025 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on August 7th, 2026, under number D.26-0155-A02.

This document is made available to the public, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations and may be consulted in the “URD and Amendments” section of the Company’s website: https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/financial-publications.

Credit Agricole S.A. Press contacts

Alexandre Barat : 01 57 72 12 19 – alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Olivier Tassain : 06 75 90 26 66 - olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr

See all our press releases on: www.credit-agricole.com

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