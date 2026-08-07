AdsGram Introduces Telegram Ads Capabilities for Advertisers





AdsGram introduces Telegram Ads capabilities across Mini Apps, channels, and bots.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdsGram has announced the addition of Telegram Ads capabilities to its advertising solutions, expanding the role of its platform beyond its established focus on Telegram Mini Apps. Telegram Mini Apps, also known as TMAs, are lightweight applications that run inside Telegram and allow users to access games, services, stores, and other interactive experiences without leaving the messenger.

According to the company, AdsGram was among the early platforms focused on Telegram Mini App monetization and has since grown into one of the larger platforms operating in the segment. The company has developed its business around advertising and monetization solutions for Telegram Mini Apps.

The development comes as Telegram Mini Apps continue to provide an environment for developers, publishers, and advertisers looking to connect traffic, engagement, and revenue. For businesses already active on Telegram, the expanded offering provides an additional way to use Telegram Ads and manage advertising campaigns within an ecosystem that includes channels, bots, and Mini Apps.

“Telegram Mini Apps have developed into a serious advertising and monetization space in a very short time,” said Elizaveta Bydanova, Principal BD Manager. “The addition of Telegram Ads functionality to our platform gives advertisers a clearer path into Telegram while strengthening the work we have already been doing in Mini Apps at scale.”

AdsGram’s business has been closely connected to the growth of Telegram Mini Apps. According to the company, its early focus on Telegram Mini App monetization has helped it grow into one of the larger platforms operating in the segment. The company continues to expand its advertising solutions across channels, bots, and Mini Apps.

For the broader market, the announcement reflects the continued development of Telegram as an environment for businesses, advertisers, and publishers. Beyond messaging and community use, the platform provides opportunities for advertising and performance campaigns across channels, bots, and Mini Apps. AdsGram’s expanded Telegram Ads capabilities are intended to provide advertisers with another route to reach audiences active within the Telegram ecosystem.

For advertisers, AdsGram combines access to Telegram Ads functionality with campaign tools designed for channels, bots, and Mini Apps through one platform. Businesses can use several creative formats, including post-style image ads, video ads, and task-based campaigns. The platform supports campaign targeting by geography, interface language, device type, VPN usage, and Telegram Premium status.

AdsGram also supports audience segmentation, CPM and performance-based buying models, creative testing, optimization controls, anti-fraud filtering, and reporting integrations for teams seeking campaign measurement and management tools.

The expanded offering gives businesses additional options for planning and managing Telegram advertising campaigns while building on AdsGram’s existing focus on Telegram Mini App monetization.

About AdsGram

Founded in 2024, AdsGram is an advertising and monetization platform focused on Telegram Mini Apps, channels, and bots. According to the company, AdsGram was among the early platforms to specialize in Telegram Mini App monetization and has since grown into one of the larger platforms operating in the segment. The company has continued to expand its advertising solutions across Telegram Mini Apps, channels, and bots.

According to AdsGram, its platform has activity across 74 countries and generates more than 15 million daily impressions. The company also reports a network of more than 75,000 advertisers and more than 35,000 publishers.

Major milestones include AdsGram’s early expansion in Telegram Mini App monetization, the development of its cross-placement advertising tools, and the introduction of Telegram Ads capabilities as part of its broader advertising platform.

Media Contact:

Company: AdsGram

Name: Elizabeth

Email: Elizabeth@adsgram.ai

Website: https://adsgram.ai/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e617631b-8935-4c44-be35-b0480d967d71