INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF JULY 31, 2026

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF JULY 31, 20261
Paris – August 7, 2026
NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF JULY 31, 2026
|Date
|07/31/2026
|Company name
|Klépierre
|Trading place
|Euronext Paris (Compartment A)
|Mnemonic
|LI
|Symbols
|EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA
|ISIN
|FR0000121964
|Total number of shares
|286,861,172
|Total number of voting rights
|Number of theoretical voting rights2
|286,861,172
|Number of exercisable voting rights3
|286,793,348
|AGENDA
|October 21, 2026
|Trading update for the first nine months of 2026 (after market close)
|INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
|Laurent Budd, CFA, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)6 86 59 74 36 — laurent.budd@klepierre.com
Hugo Martins, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 — hugo.martins@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 — tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com
|ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
|Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, with exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.8 billion on June 30, 2026, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 720 million visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s A list. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com
1 Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.
2 Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of July 31, 2026, Klépierre SA owns 67,824 of its own shares.
3 Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.
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