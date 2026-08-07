Yili Hosts Sustainability Forum at the World Dairy Industry Conference, Together Embarking on a New Journey for Post-2030 Dairy Development

HOHHOT, China, Aug. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 2, the Sustainability Forum of the 2026 World Dairy Industry Conference, hosted by Yili Group, took place in Hohhot. Under the theme of Connecting Industrial Value, Creating a Green Future , the event brought together over 200 domestic and international guests. Attendees included heads of leading international organizations and representatives of top enterprises across the dairy value chain, all gathered to write a new chapter for the sustainable development of the global dairy industry in the post-2030 era.

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At the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Dairy Industry Conference on August 1, the International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST) presented Hohhot with a plaque and a commemorative award designating it the World Dairy Capital. Pan Gang, Chairman and President of Yili Group, attended the ceremony as the sole representative of the global dairy industry. From Hohhot being named Dairy Capital of China in 2005 to becoming the World Dairy Capital in 2026, Yili has played a pivotal role in this historic leap. In terms of sustainability, Yili has stepped up as an industry chain leader, continuously providing replicable and adaptable sustainable solutions for China's dairy sector while reinforcing the city's green identity.

Yili has pioneered a dual footprint approach - targeting both carbon and water footprints - for full-chain emissions reduction, translating decarbonization from a concept into measurable and actionable steps at every stage. To drive green transformation across upstream and downstream operations, Yili spearheaded the establishment of two global alliances: the Zero Carbon Alliance and the Low Water Footprint Initiative Alliance. In addition, Yili has joined hands with enterprises including Tencent and Lenovo to launch the Sustainable Social Value Collaborative, an initiative that pioneers the integration of social, commercial, and capital value, and advocates the philosophy of co-creation, mutual benefit, and shared gains. At the end of 2025, Yili's decarbonization practices were featured as an innovative case in China's Progress Report on Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (2025) , compiled by the Center for International Knowledge on Development.

At the forum, several distinguished guests from leading international organizations delivered speeches on the future sustainable development of the global dairy industry. Dominik Wisser, Senior Livestock Policy Officer at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), pointed out that the development of the global dairy industry is essential for food security and nutrition supply. The sector is facing multiple challenges, including rising demand, climate change, and uneven development. Addressing these requires leadership from top dairy companies and collaboration across the entire value chain to chart a low-carbon path. Wisser added that the FAO will continue to facilitate experience-sharing and technical cooperation to help countries achieve their dairy sustainability goals.

The successful convening of the forum has built broad consensus and set out a clear roadmap for sustainable dairy development in the post-2030 era. It has also showcased to the global community the firm commitment and tangible achievements of China's dairy industry - exemplified by Yili - in creating a better future together.

Source: Yili Group