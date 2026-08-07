Dogfather Grooming Named "Best Pet Salon or Boutique" in CT Post’s Best of Connecticut Awards

MILFORD, Conn., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dogfather Grooming has been named “Best Pet Salon or Boutique” in the CT Post “Best of Connecticut” awards, earning top recognition among pet care businesses across the state. The award celebrates the companies that Connecticut residents trust most, and this year that distinction goes to the Dogfather Grooming brand as a whole.

Dogfather Grooming provides professional mobile and salon pet grooming across multiple Connecticut locations, bringing convenient, high-quality care to dogs and their owners throughout the region. Being recognized as the state’s best pet salon or boutique reflects the daily work of the company’s groomers and staff, who deliver a safe, comfortable, and personalized experience for every pet that comes through the door — or has the door come to them.

The recognition comes directly from the community Dogfather Grooming serves, making it especially meaningful. It affirms the company’s commitment to treating every animal with patience and skill, and it strengthens the trust that local pet owners place in the brand each day. Dogfather Grooming thanks the Connecticut residents and loyal clients whose support made this honor possible, and looks forward to continuing to raise the standard for pet grooming across the state.

New and returning clients can learn more or book an appointment at dogfathergrooming.com.

About Dogfather Grooming

Dogfather Grooming is a multi-location mobile and salon pet grooming company serving communities across Connecticut, dedicated to providing professional, compassionate grooming care for dogs of all breeds and sizes.

Media Contact:

Marie Koenig

marie@dogfathergrooming.com

203-464-3097