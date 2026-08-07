IFM Independent Fund Management AG, are a Liechtenstein-based fund management company acting as trustee for the following three investment funds:

Bonafide Global Fish Fund

Bonafide Investment Fund – HBC II

According to the information published on the website of the Oslo Stock Exchange, the total number of outstanding ordinary shares of Hofseth Biocare ASA currently amounts to 506,235,638. Based on this figure, IFM Independent Fund Management AG will hold a total of 9.59% of the voting rights in Hofseth Biocare ASA as of August 06, 2026.

Please find attached the ESMA standard form for the notification of major holdings.

Attachment