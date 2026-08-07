Crypto News: Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Nears Its Binance Listing as the Cardano Price Prediction Targets 10x

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's Binance listing preparations are in their final stretch, and demand has answered loudly: no token sale in 2026 is filling faster, with recent rounds gone in days. Experienced investors drive that pace for one reason, they learned across past cycles that the biggest returns in crypto belong to whoever holds the presale price.

On the other side of today's crypto news, the Cardano price prediction is pulling attention again as ADA jumped 32% this week to $0.19 per Coinbase. But why a presale nearing Binance and the Cardano price prediction have to do with each other? More than it seems, and understanding that connection is worth any 2026 watchlist builder's time.

Crypto News: Pepeto's Binance Listing Nears as the Cardano Price Prediction Finds Real Catalysts

The Pepeto project Binance listing preparations keep advancing, and around them ADA finally has genuine bullish drivers this cycle. The 32% weekly move lifted it back to the number 13 spot, the Van Rossem hard fork is advancing toward mainnet, Grayscale's spot ETF filing GADA has its eligibility window open per CoinDesk, and the whale accumulation through the dip says larger hands expect more. The Cardano price today sits at $0.19 against a peak above $3, so ADA reads like a discount, and the recovery case has numbers behind it: Coinpedia maps $1 to $2 for 2026, which would hand patient holders as much as a 10x if every catalyst lands.

One thing is missing from that picture though: real usage. Daily activity on Cardano still runs at a fraction of Ethereum's, and years of promised utility never closed that distance. So even in the best case where the Cardano price prediction hits $2, a buyer entering today collects a solid gain, not the kind of life-changing multiple this market is famous for.

And that is the missing link between the two stories. Investors hunting the largest gains hold their ADA and add one early play beside it, and right now the early play absorbing the heaviest capital is Pepeto, the new crypto closing in on its Binance listing. That pairing is why the two names keep sharing space in every serious crypto news conversation this month.

Why Pepeto Is the New Crypto Winning the Attention Cardano Spent Seven Years Chasing

Pepeto keeps pulling serious money for reasons that reach past meme culture. The exchange design behind the project explains the speed of that capital, and the team described the protocol plainly. PepetoSwap runs as a unified liquidity engine executing trades across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with zero fees, while AI screens every listed token for manipulation code before it reaches the order book, according to a senior developer on the team with prior experience at Binance.

What makes this Ethereum based crypto impossible to wave off is what pure community force already proved without any tools at all. Pepe coin turned early holders into millionaires with zero products and touched an $11 billion market cap, and the person behind Pepe coin now leads Pepeto. One analyst tracking the project put the edge simply: Pepeto carries everything that drove Pepe coin higher, plus real trading infrastructure, in a market running far more volume, so finishing below what Pepe coin did with nothing would defy the logic of the setup.

The Pepe coin numbers speak for themselves: $5,000 at its earliest pricing became $750,000 at the peak. That history is the most real measure of what to expect from Pepeto, the same founder, this time with working exchange tools underneath. It also explains the Cardano whales entering this presale, as Cardano price prediction and its multi-year road to $2, and the gap between the two roads starts explaining itself.

Conclusion

Pepeto's Binance listing now sits in its final stretch, and the crypto news, the Cardano price prediction, and ADA's upgrade calendar all point to recovery ahead, so holding ADA for stability has its logic. Yet one pattern has repeated through every cycle without fail: the fortunes were never made bottom-fishing large caps and waiting patiently. They were made by spotting the right new crypto before the crowd did, and every fact in this article lands on one Ethereum based crypto, Pepeto, as that pick today. Stages do not fill this fast unless the smart money inside already see where this is heading.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: Official Pepeto Website

FAQs

What is the Cardano price prediction for 2026 according to crypto news?

The Cardano price prediction gained real catalysts with the 32% weekly jump to $0.19, whale accumulation, and the Leios upgrade ahead. Coinpedia projects a recovery toward $1 to $2 for 2026.

How does Pepeto stand next to Cardano in today's crypto news?

Pepeto offers presale entry to an Ethereum based crypto approaching a Binance listing, with a working zero fee exchange and over $10.4 million raised, while ADA's upside stays capped by its multi-billion valuation.



