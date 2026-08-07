Notre Dame de Namur University Receives Insight Into Academia Magazine’s 2026 Excellence in Mental Health and Well-Being Award

BELMONT, CA, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University’s, School of Psychology received the 2026 Excellence in Mental Health and Well-Being Award from Insight Into Academia magazine.

The Excellence in Mental Health and Well-Being Award is a measure of an institution’s individual programs and initiatives that significantly advance core values of student and employee mental health and well-being through programs, initiatives, and other campus priorities deserving of this national recognition.

NDNU will be featured, along with 37 other recipients, in the September 2026 issue of Insight Into Academia magazine.

Insight Into Academia magazine selected NDNU's School of Psychology because of its longstanding commitment to preparing compassionate, ethical, and highly skilled mental health professionals through its Master of Science in Clinical Psychology (MSCP),Master of Science in Clinical Psychology – Marriage and Family Therapy (MSCP/MFT), and Master of Science in Clinical Psychology – Marriage and Family Therapy & Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (MSCP/MFT/LPCC) programs.

Through innovative, integrative, and holistic education, extensive clinical training opportunities, and strong community partnerships, the School of Psychology helps address California's growing need for qualified mental health professionals while providing close to 30,000 hours of mental health services to the community each year. The program fosters student well-being, promotes inclusive learning environments, and prepares graduates to make a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals, families, and communities.

“This recognition reflects the heart of who we are as a School of Psychology,” said Helen Marlo, Ph.D., Dean of the School of Psychology at Notre Dame de Namur University. “Our programs are built on the belief that exceptional mental health professionals are developed by bridging rigorous academics with real-world clinical practice. As a practitioner’s program, our faculty are active clinicians who practice what they teach, bringing current innovation, deep clinical experience, and meaningful community engagement directly into the classroom. This integration of scholarship and applied practice prepares our students to make a lasting impact on the individuals, families, and communities they serve while advancing excellence in mental health and well-being.”- Helen Marlo, Ph.D., Dean of the School of Psychology

“We know that institutions are not always recognized for their dedication to and prioritizing mental health and well-being services and support for their students and employees,” says Lenore Pearlstein, owner and publisher of Insight Into Academia magazine. “We are proud to honor the colleges and universities who are standouts as the need for these resources continues to grow substantially.”

A call for nominations for this award was announced in March 2026.

For more information about the 2026 Excellence in Mental Health and Well-Being Award, visit insightintoacademia.com

About Insight Into Academia

Insight Into Academia magazine is the leader in advancing best practices in higher education excellence. Through thought-provoking print and online articles, we share expert advice, valuable resources, in-depth profiles of top programs at colleges and universities, headline news, and much more to help keep our readers informed and empower them to advance initiatives at their institutions.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu