Smithfield Foods Supports Students Through Feed the Children Resource Rallies

SMITHFIELD, Va., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods and Feed the Children, a global movement working to end childhood hunger, launched a series of three Feed the Children Resource Rallies today to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, grow and reach their full potential,” said Jim Monroe, vice president, corporate affairs for Smithfield Foods. “Through our partnership with Feed the Children, we're helping students enter the classroom with the tools and confidence they need to succeed.”





The series of Feed the Children Resource Rallies began today in Nashville, Tennessee, one of three communities within Smithfield’s broader operational footprint. Additional rallies are planned in Denison, Iowa, on Aug. 12 and Kinston, North Carolina, on Aug. 19. Each rally will support approximately 400 families by providing food, essentials and school supplies.

Smithfield is contributing $100,000 and providing thousands of pounds of protein, including ham, bacon and lunchmeat, for families attending the Resource Rallies. Local Smithfield employees will volunteer their time alongside community partners to help make the events possible.

“Back-to-school season should be a time of hope and possibility, but for too many families working hard to provide for their children, it also brings real hunger and hardship,” said Emily Callahan, president and CEO of Feed the Children. “Together with Smithfield Foods, we’re helping ease that burden by putting food, essentials and school supplies directly into the hands of families who need them most. That’s what our global movement is about — ensuring every child has the resources they need to survive and thrive.”

Participating families will receive a 25-pound box of shelf-stable food including items such as canned vegetables, beans, soup, pasta, cereal and peanut butter. They will also receive a 15-pound box of essential hygiene items including shampoo, laundry detergent, razors and toothpaste. In addition, children will be given backpacks filled with school supplies, personal care items and a shelf-stable meal kit.

The 2026 Feed the Children Resource Rallies build on a three-year partnership between Smithfield and Feed the Children focused on providing families with food, household essentials and school supplies so students are better prepared for success in the classroom.

Since 2008, Smithfield has donated more than 340 million servings of protein to fight hunger and address food insecurity through the company’s Helping Hungry Homes® program. To learn more about Smithfield’s initiatives to strengthen local communities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/good-is-what-we-do.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a global movement working to end childhood hunger in the U.S. and around the world. Together with communities, the organization provides food, essentials and opportunities to children and families who need them most so every child can survive and thrive. Learn more at feedthechildren.org.

Feed the Children | Create a world where no child goes to bed hungry

Media Contacts:

Ray Atkinson

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

(757) 576-1383

ratkinson@smithfield.com

Richard Presser

Feed the Children

(405) 247-0345

Richard.Presser@feedthechildren.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b1d4496-8845-4c1e-9c9b-290936d06fee