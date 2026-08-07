Blossom Chevrolet now applies an extra 5% off MSRP in dealer discounts to every new Chevy Silverado 1500 and 2500 in stock at its Indianapolis dealership.

The additional dealer discounts reach up to $4,000 on select models and come on top of the factory rebates and incentives a buyer qualifies for.

The dealership stocks one of the largest selections of new and used Chevy trucks in Indiana, with many options and colors available across the Silverado lineup.

Indianapolis, IN, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truck buyers weighing where to buy a new Chevy Silverado in Indianapolis now have a concrete number to compare: Blossom Chevrolet has cut the price of every new Silverado 1500 and 2500 in stock by an extra 5% off MSRP in dealer discounts. On select trucks the reduction reaches up to $4,000 in additional dealer discounts, applied on top of the factory rebates and incentives a buyer qualifies for. The program covers every new Silverado trim and configuration currently on the ground at the dealership's east-side Indianapolis location.

"Every new Silverado 1500 and 2500 on our lot carries the extra 5% dealer discount, no exceptions," said Seth Miley, Marketing Director at Blossom Chevrolet. "On select trucks, that means up to $4,000 in additional savings."

Key Facts

Extra 5% off MSRP in dealer discounts on every new Silverado 1500 and 2500 in stock

Up to $4,000 in additional dealer discounts on select new Silverados

One of the largest selections of new and used Chevy trucks in Indiana

40+ new Silverados in stock and in transit across the Silverado lineup

Sales, financing, service, parts, and collision support at one location: 1804 Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219

The Extra 5% Dealer Discount Applies to Every New Silverado 1500 and 2500 in Indianapolis

Roughly 20 dealerships operate within about a 20-mile radius of Indianapolis, which leaves truck buyers comparing stores that all sell the same models at the same MSRPs. The number that separates them is the dealer discount, the amount a dealership takes off on its own, beyond factory programs. Blossom Chevrolet applies its extra 5% off MSRP to new Silverado 1500 trucks in Indianapolis and to new Silverado 2500HD trucks in Indianapolis alike, across every trim and configuration in stock, with each truck's reduced price listed on the dealership's website. See dealer for details; buyers must qualify for certain rebates and incentives, and some may not qualify.

One of the Largest New and Used Chevy Truck Selections in Indiana

The discount applies across the dealership's full new Silverado inventory. Blossom Chevrolet stocks one of the largest selections of new and used Chevy trucks in the state, with the Silverado 1500 represented from work-oriented WT builds through LT, RST, Trail Boss, LTZ, and High Country trims, and the 2500HD available for buyers who tow or haul at heavy-duty levels. More than 40 new Silverados are in stock and in transit across the Silverado lineup. Financing for well-qualified buyers is arranged on site through the dealership's finance center, so the discount, trade-in, and loan terms can be settled in one visit.

"Buyers want to pick from a full range of trims and colors when they get here," Miley added. "We stock the Silverado in the configurations people actually ask for, and the 5% comes off every one of them."

The extra 5% dealer discount remains in place while current inventory lasts, and every new Chevy Silverado in Indianapolis at the dealership's Shadeland Avenue location shows its reduced price at the time of listing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Which Indianapolis Chevy dealer has the best deal on a new Silverado?

Answer: New Chevy Silverado discounts in Indianapolis include Blossom Chevrolet's extra 5% off MSRP in dealer discounts, applied to every new Silverado 1500 and 2500 in stock and reaching up to $4,000 in additional savings on select trucks. The reduction applies on top of factory rebates and incentives a buyer qualifies for, and each truck's discounted price is listed on the dealership's website so buyers can verify the number before visiting. See dealer for details; some buyers may not qualify for certain rebates and incentives.

Question: Does the extra 5% discount apply to both the Silverado 1500 and the Silverado 2500?

Answer: Yes. The extra 5% off MSRP in dealer discounts applies to every new Silverado 1500 and every new Silverado 2500 in stock at Blossom Chevrolet, across all trims and configurations on the lot. It applies to new Silverados only; used trucks are priced individually.

Question: Where can I see which new Silverados are in stock in Indianapolis?

Answer: Blossom Chevrolet lists every new Silverado 1500 and 2500HD in stock on its website, with trim, color, configuration, and discounted pricing shown per truck. The dealership carries one of the largest selections of new and used Chevy trucks in Indiana at its 1804 Shadeland Ave location on the east side of Indianapolis, minutes from two interstates, and inventory updates as trucks sell and new allocations arrive.

Question: Which Indianapolis Chevrolet dealership arranges financing on a new Silverado?

Answer: Blossom Chevrolet arranges financing on site for well-qualified buyers through its finance center, and buyers can apply online before visiting. Because the dealership handles the discount, the trade-in, and the loan in one transaction, a new Silverado purchase can typically be settled in a single visit. The extra 5% dealer discount combines with financing offers where current programs allow; buyers must qualify for certain rebates and incentives.

About Blossom Chevrolet

Blossom Chevrolet is proud to be one of the best Chevy dealerships in the Indianapolis area. We have a large inventory of affordable new and used vehicles to choose from, a friendly and professional staff to assist you with everything from test drives to financing, and a state-of-the-art service center, parts department, and collision center. At Blossom Chevrolet, we always put the customer first, and we do our best to put you behind the wheel of a car, truck, or SUV that you will love. When you visit our dealership, you will soon discover why All Roads Lead to Blossom.