Star Equity Holdings to Release Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 14

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR and STRRP) ("Star" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, before the open of the market on Friday, August 14, 2026.

A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 14, 2026, to discuss the results and management’s outlook. The call may be accessed by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-833-890-6161

International: 1-412-504-9848

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations link, on the Investor Relations page of the Star Equity website at: https://www.starequity.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the end of the conference call.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company that seeks to build long-term shareholder value by acquiring, managing, and growing businesses with strong fundamentals and market opportunities. Its current structure comprises four segments: Building Solutions, Business Services, Energy Services, and Investments. For more information visit www.starequity.com.

Building Solutions

The Building Solutions division operates in three specialties: (i) modular building manufacturing; (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations; and (iii) glue-laminated timber (glulam) column, beam, and truss manufacturing.

Business Services

The Business Services division provides flexible and scalable recruitment solutions to a global clientele, servicing organizations at all levels, from entry-level positions to the C-suite. The division focuses on mid-market and enterprise organizations worldwide, partnering consultatively with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success.

Energy Services

The Energy Services division engages in the rental, sale, and repair of downhole tools used in the oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries.

Investments

The Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.