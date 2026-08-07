Do Birds Learn Like Babies? New Study Finds Language-Like Patterns in Finch Songs

UK/Japan/Israel, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It turns out that songbirds, humpback whales, and human babies may all rely on the same hidden mathematical rules when learning to communicate. A new study reveals that Bengalese finches organize their songs using the same statistical patterns found in human speech—an evolutionary solution that makes complex communication easier to learn and pass from one generation to the next. The discovery suggests that some of language's most fundamental building blocks may not be uniquely human after all, but a universal feature of learned communication.

When human infants listen to the speech around them they are unconsciously learning the statistical patterns of language. The figure out where one word ends and the next begins by recognizing which sounds frequently occur together. According to a new international study co-led by Prof. Inbal Arnon of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Prof. Simon Kirby from the University of Edinburgh and Prof. Kazuo Okanoya from Teikyo University, young songbirds use the same strategy to learn their song!

The collaborative research team discovered that the culturally transmitted songs of the Bengalese finch share striking statistical similarities with human language. The findings suggest that core properties of language can emerge independently in very different species whenever communication is learned rather than inherited. This means scientists can use what we know about human language learning to better understand animal communication.

In human languages, speech is organized into statistically coherent units – words – and these words follow a predictable frequency pattern known as a Zipfian distribution. These mathematical properties are thought to make language easier to learn, helping infants identify recurring "chunks" of speech within the continuous stream of sounds they hear every day.

Recently, the lead researchers of this study, together with Dr. Ellen Garland from the University of St. Andrews, found similar statistical patterns in the songs of humpback whales, leading to an intriguing prediction: if cultural transmission is responsible for these structures, they should also appear in any species that learns complex vocal sequences from others.

To test that idea, the researchers turned to the Bengalese finch, a songbird famous for its complex, learned songs. Using computational methods originally developed to study how human infants segment speech, the team analyzed recordings of finch songs collected across different stages of development.

The results were striking. Finch songs contained statistically coherent sequences of notes, the avian equivalent of "words", and these sequences followed the same Zipfian distribution observed in human language. Even more remarkably, these patterns were already present during the birds' earliest attempts at singing, suggesting they emerge naturally as part of the learning process.

"These properties arise due to their facilitative effect on learning," said the authors. "They are found in these species because their signalling systems are culturally transmitted, a process which leads to properties that maximise learnability."

They added, "People often think language is what makes humans unique. Our findings suggest that some of the fundamental building blocks that make language learnable can emerge wherever communication is learned and passed from one generation to the next—even in the songs of small birds."

Scientists have long known that songbirds learn their songs by listening to adult birds, much as children learn language from the people around them. This study goes a step further by showing that the songs themselves are organized according to the same statistical principles that help human babies learn spoken language.

Together with recent discoveries in humpback whales, the findings suggest that evolution may repeatedly arrive at the same elegant solution whenever complex communication must be learned and transmitted across generations. Rather than being unique to humans, some of the hidden architecture of language may reflect a universal blueprint for making communication easier to learn, remember, and pass on.

Link to audio, video and pictures: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1pFApw2Mam6q9vmq5UN3UKyx5uc9wijcS?usp=sharing

The study was led by researchers from the University of Edinburgh, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Teikyo University, and the University of St Andrews.

Attachment