Carahsoft Showcases Cybersecurity, Defense, Intelligence, AI and Data Innovations at DoDIIS Worldwide 2026, in Tampa, Florida, Aug. 9-12

RESTON, Va., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 110 of its technology partners at the Department of War Intelligence Information System (DoDIIS) Worldwide 2026, the premier Intelligence Community and Department of War conference. Hosted by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), the event will take place on August 9 – 12, 2026, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida. The conference will bring together senior Government and military leaders and decision makers, industry partners, academia and FVEY allies to discuss mission challenges and solutions to enhance America supremacy.

LEARN:

This year’s theme is “DIA Next: Intelligence Technologies for Battlespace Lethality,” exploring the role of intelligence technologies in advancing military readiness, enabling battlespace lethality and modernizing the systems that underpin U.S. intelligence, command and control and national defense. The immersive experience at DoDIIS offers executive panels, fireside chats, breakout sessions and networking opportunities for attendees to learn from top military, agency and technology industry speakers including:

Colin R. Hankey: Chief Information Officer, and Director of the Technology and Innovation Office, Bureau of Intelligence and Research, and the Intelligence Chief Information Officer, Department of State

Chief Information Officer, and Director of the Technology and Innovation Office, Bureau of Intelligence and Research, and the Intelligence Chief Information Officer, Department of State Douglas O. Cossa: Chief Information Officer, Intelligence Community

Chief Information Officer, Intelligence Community Edacheril “E.P.” Mathew: Chief Information Officer, Defense Intelligence Agency

Chief Information Officer, Defense Intelligence Agency Elizabeth M. Durham-Ruiz: Director of Command, Control, Communications and Computer Systems (C4) and Chief Information Officer, U.S. Strategic Command

Director of Command, Control, Communications and Computer Systems (C4) and Chief Information Officer, U.S. Strategic Command Marc J. Zuccola: Deputy Chief Information Officer, Office of the Chief Information Officer, Defense Intelligence Agency

Deputy Chief Information Officer, Office of the Chief Information Officer, Defense Intelligence Agency Mark Chatelain: Chief Information Officer, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Chief Information Officer, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Roger S. Greenwell: Director, Enterprise Integration and Innovation and DISA Chief Information Officer



ATTEND:

Sunday – Wednesday, August 9-12, 2026

Tampa Convention Center

333 S Franklin St

Tampa, Fla., 33602

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 110 technology partners will showcase a full range of Cybersecurity, Defense, Intelligence, AI and Data solutions. Visit the Carahsoft Team in booth #505 in the Carahsoft Pavilion and connect with Carahsoft’s vendors throughout the show floor.

Carahsoft Partner Pavilion Demos:

Monday, August 10 Tuesday, August 11 Fierce

MutualLink

Parascript

Proofpoint

Rapid7

Security Bridge

Unstructured

Doppel

Kharon

Keyfactor

Liquidware

Melissa Data Company

Tom Sawyer Software



Carahsoft Partners Hosting Demos within Vertical Alleys:

AI/ML: Cybersecurity: OSINT: Deepgram

Legion

Liqid

IGEL Janes

OSINT Foundation

Voyager Labs



Additional Carahsoft Partners exhibiting at DoDIIS Worldwide:

10ZiG Technology (#731)

Accrete AI Government (#1245)

Adobe (#736)

AI/ML Vertical Alley (#643)

Air (#1205)

Appgate (#506)

Appian (#1215)

Apposite (#1615)

Armis (#409)

Authentic8 (#1337)

AvePoint (#429)

Aviz Networks (#622)

Axonius (#522)

Babel Street (#1435)

Bacula (#633)

Bastille (#1822)

Black Cape (#714)

Cellebrite (#535)

Censys (#413)

Chainalysis (#741)

Chainguard (#718)

ClearML (#742)

Cloudera (#716)

Cockroach Labs (#636)

Commvault (#745)

CompTIA (#740)

CORAS (#1413)

Corelight Federal (#938)

Cribl (#531)

Cyabra (#628)

Cyber Vertical Alley (#504)

Databricks (#615)

Delinea (#528)

Denodo (#637)

DevSecOps Vertical Alley (#614)

Eclypsium (#1512)

Entrust (#514)

F5 (#722)

FedGovToday (#541)

Fidelis Security (#947)

Fivecast (#537)

Flashpoint (#1823)

Forcepoint (#1044)

Forescout (#834)

Fortra (#516)

Forward (#1513)

Gigamon (#529)

Greymatter.io (#616)

Gurobi (#641)

Hammerspace (#730)

HashiCorp (#620)

Hitachi Federal (#732)

Infoblox (#1804)

Intercede (#521)

IonQ (#540)

Ivanti (#739)

Kiteworks (#1817)

LexisNexis Special Services (#1144)

Logitech (#1814)

MariaDB (#618)

Mattermost (#632)

MixMode (#1406)

Modern Data Company (#621)

Netskope (#820)

Nexthink (#1614)

Nutanix (#728)

Okta (#411)

Omnissa (#536)

OpenText (#1415)

OSINT Vertical Alley (#515)

Owl Cyber Defense (#508)

Paramify (#943)

Penlink (#1529)

Polaris IO (#519)

Progress Federal Solutions (#829)

RADICL (#1033)

Red Hat (#819)

ReversingLabs (#1343)

RSA (#518)

Rubrik (#818)

runZero (#1237)

SailPoint (#423)

SANS Institute (#1708)

Seekr (#746)

Seerist (#1715)

Sequoia Combine (#1139)

ServiceNow (#405)

Silent Push (#922)

Silobreaker (#1045)

Snowflake (#629)

Socialgist (#1538)

SolarWinds (#1608)

Sonar (#630)

Spectra Logic (#941)

SpyCloud (#733)

Tanium (#839)

Tenable (#835)

Tenna Systems (#530)

Thales (#520)

TrendAI (#517)

TRM Labs (#720)

Tungsten Automation (#623)

UiPath (#619)

Veeam (#1440)

Versa (#840)

Vertiv (#1636)

WireScreen (#1504)

Yubico (#617)

ZeroTier (#634)

Zignal Labs (#1436)

Zscaler (#523)



Francis Rose with Fed Gov Today will be at Carahsoft’s booth #541, conducting interviews with Government and industry thought leaders throughout the event. These interviews will be featured on the Fed Gov Today TV Show, airing on WJLA 24/7, and prominently displayed in a post-event recap article available on the Fed Gov Today website following the conference.

Carahsoft will also host its Executive Briefing Series in the Gulf, Marina and Harbor theatres of the Tampa Convention Center, enabling its partners to deliver targeted, mission-focused sessions for Government and industry attendees. Through thought leadership discussions, live demonstrations and SME engagement, the series highlights innovative technologies supporting the evolving needs of the Special Operations community. Participating vendors include:

Appian

Arqit

Babel Street

Chainalysis

Cloudfit

Fivecast

HPE

IONQ

Ivanti

Janes

Legion

Microsoft

NTI

Ocient

Okta

Owl Cyber Defense

Rancher

Recorded Future

Red Hat

Rubrik

ShadowNexus

Snowflake

SpyCloud

Tungsten Automation

Zignal Labs





Carahsoft will also host dedicated Panel sessions including a Quantum Panel, OSINT Panel and Zero Trust Panel. For more information and to register for an executive briefing, click here.

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Attendees are invited to Carahsoft’s after-hours networking reception from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 11 at the Tampa Marriott Water Street in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Marriott Water Street

505 Water St

Tampa, Fla., 33602

Directions

Additionally, Carahsoft will have a designated meeting room located in the Carahsoft Booth (#505) at the Tampa Convention Center. To schedule a meeting with the Carahsoft team, click here.

JOIN TODAY!

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the event and participate in this opportunity for accelerated innovation and discovery, visit Carahsoft’s DoDIIS 2026 event page or contact Holly Anderson at (571) 662-4853 or DoDIIS@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com