RTA Outdoor Living Completes Custom Outdoor Kitchen for Rob Gronkowski at His Massachusetts Home

Greenland, NEW HAMPSHIRE, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTA Outdoor Living has completed a custom outdoor kitchen at the Massachusetts home of former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, creating a dedicated backyard space for grilling, pizza making, drinks and family gatherings.

Rob Gronkowski's RTA Outdoor Kitchen

Key Takeaways

RTA Outdoor Living designed and installed a custom outdoor kitchen at Rob Gronkowski’s home in Massachusetts.

The galley-style outdoor kitchen includes a 12-foot cooking island, a 12-foot bar island and a separate hybrid pizza oven station.

Appliances and amenities include a 42-inch Coyote grill, 30-inch griddle, refrigerator, pull-out ice chest, storage and integrated trash and recycling.

Gronkowski and Camille Kostek selected a bright white plank-style exterior, Thunder White granite countertops and stainless steel appliances to complement their recently renovated home.

The couple worked with RTA through a collaborative virtual design process that included designer consultations and a 3D rendering before installation.

RTA assembled the outdoor kitchen at the home in a matter of hours.

The project brings together a revered New England athlete and a New Hampshire-based outdoor kitchen company. It also marks the next phase of Gronkowski and Camille Kostek’s home renovation, extending the design of their recently updated interior into the backyard.

“We were looking to complete our backyard,” Gronkowski said. “We wanted a kitchen back here so we could grill, keep our drinks cold and have something that makes the space look spectacular. That’s exactly what we were looking for.”

The galley-style outdoor kitchen includes two primary islands and a separate pizza oven station. A 12-foot cooking island houses a 42-inch grill, 30-inch flat-top griddle, built-in refrigerator, storage and integrated trash and recycling. A corresponding 12-foot bar island includes additional storage, drawers, a pull-out ice chest and counter space for serving and gathering. A separate station holds a matte-black hybrid pizza oven.

The couple selected a bright white plank-style exterior, Thunder White granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The design coordinates with the finishes inside the home while giving the outdoor space a clean New England character.

“I wanted the outdoor kitchen to be timeless and something that could live on and never go out of style,” Kostek said. “I knew right away that I wanted the white shiplap look, Thunder White countertops and stainless steel appliances.”

The couple worked directly with RTA’s design team through virtual meetings and reviewed a 3D visualization before approving the kitchen. Kostek said the ability to see the design in advance helped simplify the process following an extensive interior renovation.

“I had just finished 11 months of renovations inside and had definitely hit decision fatigue,” Kostek said. “I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it was to make the decisions, how quickly everything happened and that we had it before the start of summer.”

An RTA Outdoor Living Pro installer assembled the kitchen at the Massachusetts property in a matter of hours. Gronkowski contrasted the installation with the longer renovation process inside the house.

“The outdoor setup was way faster and a lot easier,” Gronkowski said. “They came here and built the outdoor kitchen in just a few hours. It was ready to go and we were grilling that night.”

The materials were also selected with the region’s changing seasons in mind. Gronkowski and Kostek wanted a permanent outdoor kitchen that could remain outside through New England weather rather than relying on a freestanding grill, portable coolers and temporary serving areas.

“Being up here in New England, you get all types of weather,” Gronkowski said. “You get snow, rain and sleet. I love how sturdy the kitchen is. It’s durable and you don’t have to worry about replacing the product every year.”

The kitchen's location supports how the couple uses the backyard. It sits near the home’s fire pit and creates a central place for food preparation, drinks and serving when friends and family visit.

“We host a lot in the summertime and never had one place for everything,” Kostek said. “Rob has about nine nieces and nephews, and now when they come over, we can have a pizza station and a s’mores station instead of setting everything up on chairs or on the ground.”

“Rob and Camille had a clear vision for an outdoor kitchen that complemented their home and supported the way they entertain,” said James King, vice president of design at RTA Outdoor Living. “The galley layout creates distinct areas for cooking, serving and gathering while making efficient use of the existing backyard.”

The completed kitchen will serve as the setting for additional RTA content featuring Gronkowski, including cooking, family entertaining and outdoor kitchen durability testing.



Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJzyBWmGeAQ&feature=youtu.be

Frequently Asked Questions About Rob Gronkowski’s Outdoor Kitchen

Who designed Rob Gronkowski’s outdoor kitchen?

RTA Outdoor Living designed the custom outdoor kitchen in collaboration with Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek.

Where is Rob Gronkowski’s outdoor kitchen located?

The outdoor kitchen is located at Gronkowski’s home in Massachusetts.

What is included in Rob Gronkowski’s outdoor kitchen?

The kitchen includes a 42-inch Coyote grill, a 30-inch flat-top griddle, a built-in refrigerator and a matte-black hybrid pizza oven. It also includes a pull-out ice chest, storage drawers, cabinets and integrated trash and recycling.

How was the outdoor kitchen designed?

Kostek took the lead and worked with RTA’s designers through virtual consultations. RTA also provided a 3D visualization so they could review the complete kitchen before installation.

How long did the outdoor kitchen installation take?

According to Gronkowski and Kostek, an RTA Pro Installer assembled the kitchen at the home in a matter of hours.

Why did Rob Gronkowski add an outdoor kitchen?

Gronkowski and Kostek wanted to complete their backyard and create a permanent space for grilling, pizza making, drinks, summer entertaining and family gatherings.

About RTA Outdoor Living

RTA Outdoor Living is a leading provider of custom prefab outdoor kitchen solutions, designed to make high-quality outdoor living accessible and easy to implement. With a focus on streamlined design, durable materials, and a digital-first, virtual approach, RTA helps homeowners create outdoor spaces that are both functional and built for everyday use. For more information, visit rtaoutdoorliving.com.

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek in their RTA Outdoor Kitchen

Press Inquiries

Mirjam Lippuner

hello@getinkdiy.com

920-395-8998

https://rtaoutdoorliving.com/

1 Bayside Rd suite 106, Greenland, NH 03840, United States

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=eJzyBWmGeAQ