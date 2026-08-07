QCI AGI56.1 Now Deployed to Customers Following Successful Rollout

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), creator of the QCI AGI Platform and QCI Resorts™, today announced that AGI56.1 has been successfully deployed to almost all of its customer base. First introduced at IGA 2026, the release is now operational across nearly every QCI customer environment, marking a major milestone in the company’s rollout of significant speed, responsiveness, and stability enhancements.

AGI56.1 delivers major performance improvements across high-use workflows, with a particular focus on casino host and player development teams. In many cases, processes that previously required longer processing times now run five to ten times faster, helping users navigate information, evaluate opportunities, and act with substantially less system friction.

“AGI56.1 is now deployed to 99% of our customers, and the rollout has been highly successful,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO and Co-Founder of QCI. “The release is performing as designed across a wide range of enterprise environments, and customers are experiencing the speed, responsiveness, and stability we set out to deliver. This is an important engineering milestone for QCI and a meaningful improvement in how casino teams work every day.”

Positive customer feedback following the deployment has highlighted the immediate impact of faster performance on frontline teams. For casino hosts, quicker access to relevant player information supports more efficient workflows and better-informed decisions, allowing teams to spend less time waiting for the system and more time engaging with guests.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. is an agentically run technology business where agentic technology has managed nearly every aspect of our business. Applying this agentic platform QCI delivers and supports its AGI Platform and QCI Resorts™, the Unified Business Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 325 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI’s technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry’s transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time system for all resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts is a unified hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise platform supporting a common AI layer, while gaming systems remain integrated. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the casino resort enterprise.

QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.