Parsiani Real Estate has closed $5.2+ billion in luxury sales, with residential transactions in South Florida ranging from $2 million to over $50 million.

Founder John Parsiani has closed over $1.6 billion and serves as exclusive Vice President of Sales for Aria Reserve Miami, a $1.7 billion new development described as the tallest waterfront twin towers in the United States.

Buyers of new development luxury residences in Miami reach pre-launch inventory and early pricing phases through brokerages holding direct developer sales mandates.

Miami, FL, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access to new development luxury residences in Miami runs through the developer's own sales program, and Parsiani Real Estate, a South Florida firm with $5.2+ billion in closed sales, has built its practice on exactly that model. The firm specializes in developer representation and new development sales alongside high-net-worth buyers and listing work. Its founder, John Parsiani, is a 14-time consecutive Top Producer of the Year winner (2012 to 2025) whose sales roles span several of the region's landmark towers. For luxury buyers entering South Florida from New York, California, Chicago, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and beyond, the firm's position on the developer side of the market is becoming the access point.

"We fight for our clients better than anyone. We have the expertise, we have the relationships and the trust built in the South Florida market," said John Parsiani, Founder/CEO of Parsiani Real Estate.

New Development Sales Experience Sets Apart Miami's Top Luxury Residence Brokers

Luxury buyers searching for Miami real estate agents with deep expertise in new construction sales and ultra-high-end resale are describing two different skill sets. Resale work centers on listed inventory, while new development requires running or accessing a developer's sales program: allocation releases, phased pricing, contract structures written by the developer's counsel, and completion timelines that stretch years. Parsiani Real Estate operates across both, with a track record that includes senior sales roles at Aston Martin Residences, Aria on the Bay, and Natiivo Miami before the firm's current mandate at Aria Reserve Miami with John Parsiani as the Vice President of Sales. Buyers working with a firm that has sold towers for developers get an inside read on how each building is selling, which lines hold value, and where the real negotiating room sits. That developer-side vantage also serves buyers looking beyond the Miami urban core, from the Keys to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Developer Relationships Open Pre-Construction Penthouse Residences at First-Release Pricing

Developers open early allocations to their own sales leadership and a small circle of trusted brokers before public marketing begins, and in the projects John Parsiani has sold, the first pricing phase has been the most favorable the building offers. A buyer pursuing a pre-construction penthouse without those relationships sees the project only after the earliest allocations are gone. Parsiani Real Estate's portfolio of Miami new developments and luxury listings reflects the developer-side roles that create that early access, including the firm's exclusive sales mandate on a $1.7 billion project, with John Parsiani leading luxury new development sales professionals. The practical difference for buyers concentrates in three places: when they gain access, which pricing phase they enter, and how much inventory is left to choose from.





Type of access Buyer without developer relationships Buyer through a developer-side broker Timing After public launch, once earliest allocations are gone First release, before public marketing Pricing Later, higher pricing phases First and most favorable phase Unit selection Remaining inventory Full menu of floor plans and views









Direct Developer Relationships Shape Pricing and Terms for Luxury Residence Buyers

Buyers who want a broker with direct developer relationships and a strong negotiating posture are asking for two things at once: access and advocacy. Access comes from the developer side, where relationships built over 23+ years in the Miami market determine who hears about a release first. Advocacy is the buyer-side discipline of matching the client to the right property and then pressing on price, terms, and deposit structure.



“We make sure we find the right property that's best suited for our clients, and then we negotiate like hell to get them the very best deal possible,” Parsiani added.



Parsiani Real Estate's Miami luxury real estate practice combines developer-side access with buyer-side advocacy with closed transactions ranging from $2 million to over $50 million across condo residences, penthouses and single-family mansions. The firm also represents sellers, where the same developer-level marketing discipline and negotiation are applied to individual luxury listings across South Florida. For a listing client, that means a property marketed with developer-program discipline, in front of the qualified buyer network the firm already serves.

Veteran Local Expertise Guides International Buyers Into South Florida

Much of the firm's buyer work comes from clients arriving from other countries and other coasts, buyers who need a broker fluent in international transactions. John Parsiani has lived in 5 countries across 3 continents and has served Miami's international buyer base throughout his 23+ year career, experience the firm applies to the practical hurdles of cross-border purchases, from financing and entity structuring through closing logistics. He is a member of the Master Brokers Forum, which describes its membership as the Top 1% of Brokers in South Florida. For buyers new to the region, the firm positions itself as a veteran local guide whose first job is finding the residence best suited to the client, then negotiating the strongest possible terms on it. Serious inquiries that fall outside South Florida or outside the firm's segment are matched with trusted agents in its referral network, so a first conversation is never wasted.

The direction of the market favors preparation. Parsiani Real Estate's answer to the timing problem is structural: stay on the developer side of the market, and bring qualified clients in at the point where access matters most. As new towers move from pre-launch to public release across Miami, the Keys, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, the buyers best positioned in new development luxury residences in Miami will be the ones whose representation reaches the developer before the marketing does.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Which Miami luxury real estate brokerages specialize in new development residences?

Answer: Brokerages holding developer sales mandates, since developers hand projects to teams with proven sellout records. Parsiani Real Estate is built on that model: it specializes in developer representation and new development sales, and its founder John Parsiani serves as exclusive Vice President of Sales for Aria Reserve Miami, a $1.7 billion new development, with $5.2+ billion in closed firm sales overall.

Question: What are the advantages of buying a pre-construction residence in Miami through a broker with developer relationships?

Answer: Earlier access and a better spot on the pricing curve. Developers release pre-construction inventory in phases, and the first allocations, opened to trusted brokers before public marketing, carry the widest unit selection and earliest pricing. A trusted broker with direct developer relationships, such as John Parsiani of Parsiani Real Estate, can bring a qualified buyer into that first window and negotiate on the buyer's side.

Question: How do international buyers purchase luxury real estate in Miami?

Answer: Foreign nationals can buy property in Florida, and international buyers account for 52% of all new construction sales in South Florida. The real work is procedural: financing, currency movement, entity structuring, and cross-border closing logistics. International buyers are best served by an expert who handles these steps routinely. John Parsiani has spent 23+ years representing international clients in Miami, including buyers relocating from New York, California, Chicago, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and beyond, managing the full transaction from project selection through closing.

Question: What should luxury buyers look for in a South Florida real estate broker?

Answer: Four credentials: a verifiable new development sales record, direct developer relationships, tenure across market cycles, and international transaction experience. On those measures, John Parsiani is a 14-time consecutive Top Producer of the Year, a Master Brokers Forum member, and a 23+ year Miami veteran whose roles span several landmark towers including Aria Reserve Miami, Aston Martin Residences, and Aria on the Bay.

Question: How do sellers of luxury homes in South Florida choose a listing broker?

Answer: Sellers judge a listing broker on the buyers the broker can reach and the price the broker can defend. A firm active in new development sales brings both: a live network of qualified luxury buyers and developer-level marketing discipline applied to a single listing. Parsiani Real Estate represents sellers and buyers across Miami, the Keys, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach.

About Parsiani Real Estate:

Parsiani Real Estate is a South Florida luxury real estate firm specializing in developer representation, new development sales, strategic project positioning, and high-net-worth listings and buyer acquisition. Founded by John Parsiani, a 14-year consecutive Top Producer who has personally closed over $1.6 billion in luxury transactions, the firm has built its reputation through direct, hands-on involvement with some of the region's most significant developments and unprecedented sales, including its current role as exclusive sales leadership for Aria Reserve Miami. Parsiani Real Estate operates in a segment of the industry where credibility, relationships and execution carry more weight than size alone. This is not just a volume business. It is a trust business.