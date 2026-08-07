JTC CPAs Expands Integrated Tax, Bookkeeping, and Payroll Services Nationwide

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BOISE, Idaho – August 7, 2026 – JTC CPAs today announced the nationwide expansion of its integrated tax preparation, bookkeeping, payroll, and financial advisory services for small businesses. The expanded offering brings these core financial services together under one CPA firm, giving business owners year-round support to manage compliance, improve financial visibility, and make informed business decisions.

Expanding Year-Round Financial Support

In an era when small business owners often struggle with time-consuming financial tasks, JTC CPAs is expanding the accountant's role to that of a "business counselor" and "financial advisor". The firm’s expanded service offerings go beyond basic compliance, focusing on providing the financial clarity needed to address complex market challenges.

"At JTC CPAs, we understand that growing a business isn’t just about numbers and metrics; it’s about maintaining sanity and finding a balance that works for the owner," says the firm’s leadership. This philosophy is backed by a diverse team of experts, including Associate Manager Nick Daley in Tucson, Accounting Manager Ronda Hester in Boise, and Director Steve Steward in Winter Park, all of whom specialize in helping clients realize growth potential.

Technology Supports Better Client Service

A central pillar of the firm’s recent efficiency gains has been its transition from manual, "sticky note" based tracking to a robust, paperless workflow management system. Managing Partner Michael McMullin, CPA, who joined the firm in 2016, spearheaded the initiative to move away from fragmented communication toward a streamlined digital environment.

The implementation of Financial Cents has allowed the firm’s 58 staff members to collaborate seamlessly across eight national locations, ensuring that no client request falls through the cracks. More information about JTC CPAs' implementation of Financial Cents is available in the firm's Financial Cents customer story .



"Now, we can all stay up to date on the status of work, complete actions without additional steps, and collaborate seamlessly," McMullin noted. This operational efficiency directly translates to better client service, allowing managers to see the history of every project from notes to emails with precise date and time stamps.

Integrated Bookkeeping Services

JTC CPAs emphasizes that accurate bookkeeping is the cornerstone of any successful business strategy. The firm’s "More Than the Numbers" approach utilizes the latest software stacks, including Xero, to provide real-time insights into financial performance.

By maintaining precise accounting records, small businesses can identify profitable opportunities, cut unnecessary costs, and respond quickly to market changes. The firm’s bookkeeping services are designed to:

Optimize Profitability: Monitor income and expenses with real-time financial data to identify opportunities and improve profitability.

Monitor income and expenses with real-time financial data to identify opportunities and improve profitability. Enhance Efficiency: Improve resource allocation and planning through trend analysis and financial forecasting.

Improve resource allocation and planning through trend analysis and financial forecasting. Safeguard Assets: Protect business owners' time through best-practice financial systems and processes.

Proactive Tax Planning

Unlike traditional firms that only focus on tax season, JTC CPAs provides a "Year-Round Playbook" for tax planning. This proactive approach aims to minimize liabilities and maximize savings by leveraging various tax credits, such as the Research and Development (R&D) credit, the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC), and energy efficiency incentives.

The firm’s experts also advise entrepreneurs on the most tax-efficient structures for their businesses, such as Limited Liability Companies (LLCs) or S Corporations, to avoid double taxation and optimize self-employment taxes. "Effective tax planning is not just about preparing for tax season; it’s about implementing strategies year-round to minimize liabilities and maximize savings.," states the firm’s tax planning guide.

Continued Growth Since 2008

Founded in 2008, JTC CPAs has grown into a nationwide CPA firm with a footprint spanning from Idaho to Florida. Over the years, the firm has expanded its team and client base while continuing to support small businesses with year-round financial guidance.

In 2019, JTC CPAs was recognized as the Best Accounting Firm in the Boise Treasure Valley. The firm also provides clients and entrepreneurs with a complimentary copy of The Entrepreneur's Guide To Explosive Growth & Increased Profits, offering practical business insights beyond traditional accounting services.

The firm’s commitment to its clients remains unwavering: "If you don’t feel like our most important customer, then we’re not doing our job."

Businesses interested in learning more about JTC CPAs' integrated financial services can visit https://www.jtccpas.com .

About JTC CPAs

As more small businesses look for year-round financial guidance instead of seasonal tax preparation, JTC CPAs plans to continue investing in technology, experienced professionals, and advisory services that support clients throughout every stage of growth.

JTC CPAs is a full-service CPA firm providing bookkeeping, tax preparation, payroll processing, and business advisory services to companies across the United States. With offices in Arlington, Boise, Winter Park, Tucson, Surfside Beach, Kingsport, and Fayetteville, the firm serves businesses across a wide range of industries, including real estate, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and private equity. JTC CPAs works with clients throughout the year to support compliance, financial reporting, and long-term planning.