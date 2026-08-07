Aeries Technology to Report Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 on August 10, 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AERT) ("Aeries" or the "Company") today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 10, 2026.

Chief Executive Officer Ajay Khare will host an investor conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the Company's financial results and provide an update on the Company's business and strategic priorities.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Domestic Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8263

A transcript of the conference call will be made available following the event on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.aeriestechnology.com/.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AERT) helps organizations worldwide create enterprise value through AI transformation and managed operations. Through its portfolio, including AxAI and AeriesOne, Aeries combines AI innovation, engineering expertise, business process knowledge, and managed global operations to help customers transform business functions and improve operational performance.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in the United States, Aeries serves global enterprises through delivery centers in India and Mexico. For more information, visit www.aeriestechnology.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Aeries Technology, Inc.

Email: IR@aeriestechnology.com