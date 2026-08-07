Washing Machine and TV Rentals Gain Ground Across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Pune in 2026 as ₹12,000 to ₹60,000 Purchase Costs Give Way to ₹400 a Month Plans on Platforms Like Rentomojo

Bangalore, India, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washing machine and television rentals are gaining ground across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Pune through 2026, with monthly plans starting near ₹400 for a washing machine and ₹700 for a smart television emerging as a working alternative to purchase prices running from ₹12,000 to ₹30,000 for laundry appliances and ₹20,000 to ₹60,000 for large-screen sets. Rental platforms operating across the four cities, including Rentomojo, are recording steady adoption in IT-corridor housing and corporate-relocation neighbourhoods, a pattern shaped by short tenure horizons rather than by lifestyle preference. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/appliances/washing-machines-on-rent

The uptake concentrates where tenancies turn over fastest. Dwarka, Saket and Vasant Kunj in Delhi; Cyber City, Sohna Road and DLF Phase 3 in Gurgaon; Sector 62, Sector 137 and Greater Noida West; and Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Baner in Pune all show the same behaviour, with households equipping a flat for the length of a posting rather than for the working life of the appliance. In these high-churn rental neighbourhoods the operative question has shifted from which model to buy to how long the appliance actually needs to stay in the house, and the answer is routinely shorter than the depreciation curve of the machine.

As previously published, ownership costs extend well past the sticker price. A washing machine bought between ₹12,000 and ₹30,000 attracts out-of-warranty service calls once the first year lapses, with drum, motor and control-board faults among the most common and least predictable items in the category. Televisions carry a different penalty. Panel and smart-platform technology moves quickly, so a set bought between ₹20,000 and ₹60,000 is often commercially current for a shorter period than it remains physically usable, which compresses what a seller can recover at exit. Transport, re-installation and the occasional in-transit damage claim then attach to every move. Appliances bought for a tenancy shorter than their depreciation curve rarely return their purchase price in use, which is why cost comparisons in high-mobility housing markets increasingly begin with tenure rather than with product specification.

Rental converts that uneven liability into a fixed monthly line. Washing machine plans on Rentomojo begin at approximately ₹400 a month and television plans at approximately ₹700, with servicing, annual maintenance and free relocation carried inside the plan rather than billed per visit. Across a twelve-month tenancy the rental outlay on a washing machine sits below the entry purchase price before a single repair is counted, and the household closes the tenancy with nothing to sell, store or transport. The ₹12,000 to ₹60,000 cost of buying a washing machine and a smart television against ₹400 and ₹700 a month rental lines is increasingly being cited in housing-cost conversations among project-bound and short-tenure households setting up a home in one go.

The catalogue reflects how the two categories are actually used. Washing machines are listed in semi-automatic, fully automatic top-load and front-load formats across the capacity tiers common to studio, one-bedroom and shared-flat households, and televisions in screen sizes matched to the same layouts, with both available individually or inside bundled appliance packages. Delivery and installation run at a network-average 2.54 days, plans hold a three-month minimum extending to 36 months, and free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation remain in place for the duration of the subscription. That servicing is carried in-house by a team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters, described as the largest such team among leading platforms in the company's draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026.

Rentomojo, active in the category since 2014, is identified in its March 2026 draft red herring prospectus, citing the Redseer Report, as the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and 21 warehouses covering 444,486 square feet. Appliance-as-a-service arrangements of this kind now sit inside a wider reordering of how urban Indian households treat equipment that depreciates faster than a tenancy lasts.

Where relocation frequency rather than appliance lifespan sets the true cost of a purchase, monthly access is increasingly evaluated as the lower-risk option rather than as a fallback. Across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida and Pune, washing machines and televisions are being matched to the length of a posting, with repair exposure, obsolescence and resale depreciation transferred to the provider and the household left with a predictable monthly charge and a clean exit. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/gurgaon/appliances/smart-led-tvs-on-rent

About Rentomojo: Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Sourced from rentomojo.com listings and the March 2026 draft red herring prospectus, provided for general market context. Prices vary by product, city and plan and are subject to change.





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