PetVivo Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Conference Call for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW), an emerging biomedical company delivering innovative medical devices and therapeutics for equines and companion animals, will hold a conference call on Friday, August 14, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2026. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

PetVivo management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period. The Fiscal First Quarter 2027 conference call information is as follows:

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Dial-in: +1 669 444 9171

Meeting ID: 85778580447

Passcode: 067744

Webcast (live and replay): Click Here

A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

The conference call webcast replay will also be available via a link in the Investors section of the company’s website at petvivo.com/investors.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW), in cooperation with its wholly-owned subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., Cosmeta Corp, and PetVivo AI, Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for equine and companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve patents and six trade secrets protect the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product, SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

Company Contact

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email Contact

Tel (952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing information regarding PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company’s proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026 and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.