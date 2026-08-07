Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in Seaport Research Partners’ 15th Annual Summer Investor Conference

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, today announced that Patrick Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Oldenkamp, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Seaport Research Partners’ 15th Annual Summer Investor Conference.

The conference will be held virtually August 18 to August 19, 2026 and is hosted by Seaport Research Partners. It is expected to include over 500 institutional buy-side investors and feature one-on-one and small group meetings. Hawkins will participate on August 18, 2026.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting with Hawkins management, please contact your Seaport representative or Hawkins Investor Relations at ir@hawkinsinc.com.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 66 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated approximately $1.1 billion of revenue in fiscal 2026 and has approximately 1,200 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Contact:

Jack Shufelt

Investor Relations and Mergers and Acquisitions Director

612/617-8582

ir@hawkinsinc.com

jack.shufelt@hawkinsinc.com