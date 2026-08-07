Parks! America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Management to host conference call on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), today announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2026. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Form 10-Q, which has been posted on the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com , for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Segment Financial Results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended June 28, 2026 and June 29, 2025

The Company manages its operations on an individual park location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company’s reportable segments is summarized in the tables below for the periods indicated.

For the 13 weeks ended June 28, 2026 Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated Total revenue $ 2,002,395 $ 848,357 $ 648,551 $ 3,499,303 Less significant expense categories (1): Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 319,342 94,850 67,458 481,650 Other revenue driven costs (2) 43,090 29,456 19,602 92,148 Personnel costs (3) 406,635 259,093 154,120 819,848 Advertising and marketing 67,162 51,150 70,739 189,051 Other segment expenses (4) 272,487 104,729 112,498 489,714 Segment income $ 893,679 $ 309,079 $ 224,134 $ 1,426,892 Segment operating income (loss) as percentage of total revenue 44.6 % 36.4 % 34.6 % 40.8 %





For the 13 weeks ended June 29, 2025 Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated Total revenue $ 1,999,462 $ 656,191 $ 820,267 $ 3,475,920 Less significant expense categories (1): Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 231,046 70,071 100,729 401,846 Other revenue driven costs (2) 40,946 12,848 15,462 69,256 Personnel costs (3) 381,265 196,445 169,849 747,559 Advertising and marketing 91,284 68,690 91,555 251,529 Other segment expenses (4) 266,251 91,388 109,141 466,780 Segment income $ 988,670 $ 216,749 $ 333,531 $ 1,538,950 Segment operating income (loss) as percentage of total revenue 49.4 % 33.0 % 40.7 % 44.3 %



(1) The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM.

(2) Other revenue driven costs include credit card fees and other revenue processing costs driven by sales volume.

(3) Personnel costs include fixed and variable wages, benefits and employer taxes.

(4) Other segment expenses include all other operating expenses, including animal expenses, park and vehicle maintenance costs, insurance, utilities, outside services, operating supplies and other miscellaneous expenses.

For the 39 weeks ended June 28, 2026 Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated Total revenue $ 4,327,555 $ 1,678,587 $ 1,882,906 $ 7,889,048 Less significant expense categories (1): Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 619,144 186,049 252,067 1,057,260 Other revenue driven costs (2) 95,472 53,271 52,047 200,790 Personnel costs (3) 1,093,093 648,766 458,836 2,200,695 Advertising and marketing 249,736 179,635 241,467 670,838 Other segment expenses (4) 809,533 304,076 316,913 1,430,522 Segment income $ 1,460,577 $ 306,790 $ 561,576 $ 2,328,943 Segment operating income as percentage of total revenue 33.8 % 18.3 % 29.8 % 29.5 %





For the 39 weeks ended June 29, 2025 Georgia Park Missouri Park Texas Park Consolidated Total revenue $ 4,156,567 $ 1,320,280 $ 1,771,552 $ 7,248,399 Less significant expense categories (1): Cost of animal food, merchandise and food 548,029 154,103 266,375 968,507 Other revenue driven costs (2) 83,191 25,759 34,875 143,825 Personnel costs (3) 1,000,819 524,466 528,620 2,053,905 Advertising and marketing 217,519 154,713 238,471 610,703 Other segment expenses (4) 835,851 286,912 354,606 1,477,369 Segment income $ 1,471,158 $ 174,327 $ 348,605 $ 1,994,090 Segment operating income as percentage of total revenue 35.4 % 13.2 % 19.7 % 27.5 %



(1) The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM.

(2) Other revenue driven costs include credit card fees and other revenue processing costs driven by sales volume.

(3) Personnel costs include fixed and variable wages, benefits and employer taxes.

(4) Other segment expenses include all other operating expenses, including animal expenses, park and vehicle maintenance costs, insurance, utilities, outside services, operating supplies and other miscellaneous expenses.





For the 13 weeks ended For the 39 weeks ended June 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 Consolidated segment income $ 1,426,892 $ 1,538,950 $ 2,328,943 $ 1,994,090 Less: Unallocated corporate expenses (1) 247,637 277,876 685,802 849,711 Depreciation and amortization 220,799 230,756 648,051 659,619 Contested proxy and related matters, net — (103,657 ) — (670,814 ) Other operating expense (income), net — 13,750 (3,799 ) 13,698 Other (income), net (17,454 ) (18,345 ) (59,331 ) (57,050 ) Interest expense 45,292 53,970 139,903 166,148 Income before income taxes $ 930,618 $ 1,084,599 $ 918,317 $ 1,032,778



(1) Unallocated corporate expenses include corporate personnel costs, director fees and compensation, directors and officers insurance, computer software and services, professional fees and public company related expenses.



Additional Segment Data

For the 13 weeks ended For the 13 weeks ended June 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 Depreciation and amortization Georgia Park $ 109,438 $ 106,876 $ 319,043 $ 295,124 Missouri Park 51,718 55,332 152,860 163,413 Texas Park 59,228 68,134 174,903 199,840 Corporate 415 414 1,245 1,242 Total depreciation and amortization $ 220,799 $ 230,756 $ 648,051 $ 659,619 For the 13 weeks ended For the 13 weeks ended June 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 June 28, 2026 June 28, 2025 Capital expenditures Georgia Park $ 45,010 $ 65,100 $ 384,398 $ 1,003,894 Missouri Park 43,451 30,364 90,535 63,887 Texas Park 25,332 — 70,693 114,068 Total capital expenditures $ 113,793 $ 95,464 $ 545,626 $ 1,181,849 As of June 28, 2026 September 28, 2025 Assets Georgia Park $ 7,815,359 $ 8,043,972 Missouri Park 3,560,214 3,299,882 Texas Park 8,414,466 8,135,982 Corporate 91,313 19,606 Total assets $ 19,881,352 $ 19,499,442 Cash & short-term investments Georgia Park $ 1,621,414 $ 1,920,827 Missouri Park 1,235,125 888,745 Texas Park 1,486,087 1,053,298 Corporate 2,128 14,524 Total cash & short-term investments $ 4,344,754 $ 3,877,394 Assets less cash & short-term investments Georgia Park $ 6,193,945 $ 6,123,145 Missouri Park 2,325,089 2,411,137 Texas Park 6,928,379 7,082,684 Corporate 89,185 5,082 Total assets less cash & short-term investments $ 15,536,598 $ 15,622,048



Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2026 on August 10, 2026, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com .

Investors should email their questions to: invest@parksamerica.com . Please send your email questions as early as possible, and no later than 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 10, 2026. We will take these email questions first and then live participants will be able to ask follow-up questions in the remaining time. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2025, is available in the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company’s future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company’s expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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