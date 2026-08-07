Parks! America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Parks! America, Inc. Parks! America, Inc.

Management to host conference call on Monday, August 10, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), today announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2026. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Form 10-Q, which has been posted on the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com, for a complete view of the Company and its results.

Segment Financial Results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended June 28, 2026 and June 29, 2025

The Company manages its operations on an individual park location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company’s reportable segments is summarized in the tables below for the periods indicated.

  For the 13 weeks ended June 28, 2026 
  Georgia Park  Missouri Park  Texas Park  Consolidated 
Total revenue $2,002,395  $848,357  $648,551  $3,499,303 
Less significant expense categories (1):                
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food  319,342   94,850   67,458   481,650 
Other revenue driven costs (2)  43,090   29,456   19,602   92,148 
Personnel costs (3)  406,635   259,093   154,120   819,848 
Advertising and marketing  67,162   51,150   70,739   189,051 
Other segment expenses (4)  272,487   104,729   112,498   489,714 
Segment income $893,679  $309,079  $224,134  $1,426,892 
Segment operating income (loss) as percentage of total revenue  44.6%  36.4%  34.6%  40.8%


  For the 13 weeks ended June 29, 2025 
  Georgia Park  Missouri Park  Texas Park  Consolidated 
Total revenue $1,999,462  $656,191  $820,267  $3,475,920 
Less significant expense categories (1):                
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food  231,046   70,071   100,729   401,846 
Other revenue driven costs (2)  40,946   12,848   15,462   69,256 
Personnel costs (3)  381,265   196,445   169,849   747,559 
Advertising and marketing  91,284   68,690   91,555   251,529 
Other segment expenses (4)  266,251   91,388   109,141   466,780 
Segment income $988,670  $216,749  $333,531  $1,538,950 
Segment operating income (loss) as percentage of total revenue  49.4%  33.0%  40.7%  44.3%


(1) The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM.
(2) Other revenue driven costs include credit card fees and other revenue processing costs driven by sales volume.
(3) Personnel costs include fixed and variable wages, benefits and employer taxes.
(4) Other segment expenses include all other operating expenses, including animal expenses, park and vehicle maintenance costs, insurance, utilities, outside services, operating supplies and other miscellaneous expenses.

  For the 39 weeks ended June 28, 2026 
  Georgia Park  Missouri Park  Texas Park  Consolidated 
Total revenue $4,327,555  $1,678,587  $1,882,906  $7,889,048 
Less significant expense categories (1):                
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food  619,144   186,049   252,067   1,057,260 
Other revenue driven costs (2)  95,472   53,271   52,047   200,790 
Personnel costs (3)  1,093,093   648,766   458,836   2,200,695 
Advertising and marketing  249,736   179,635   241,467   670,838 
Other segment expenses (4)  809,533   304,076   316,913   1,430,522 
Segment income $1,460,577  $306,790  $561,576  $2,328,943 
Segment operating income as percentage of total revenue  33.8%  18.3%  29.8%  29.5%


  For the 39 weeks ended June 29, 2025 
  Georgia Park  Missouri Park  Texas Park  Consolidated 
Total revenue $4,156,567  $1,320,280  $1,771,552  $7,248,399 
Less significant expense categories (1):                
Cost of animal food, merchandise and food  548,029   154,103   266,375   968,507 
Other revenue driven costs (2)  83,191   25,759   34,875   143,825 
Personnel costs (3)  1,000,819   524,466   528,620   2,053,905 
Advertising and marketing  217,519   154,713   238,471   610,703 
Other segment expenses (4)  835,851   286,912   354,606   1,477,369 
Segment income $1,471,158  $174,327  $348,605  $1,994,090 
Segment operating income as percentage of total revenue  35.4%  13.2%  19.7%  27.5%


(1) The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM.
(2) Other revenue driven costs include credit card fees and other revenue processing costs driven by sales volume.
(3) Personnel costs include fixed and variable wages, benefits and employer taxes.
(4) Other segment expenses include all other operating expenses, including animal expenses, park and vehicle maintenance costs, insurance, utilities, outside services, operating supplies and other miscellaneous expenses.

  For the 13 weeks ended  For the 39 weeks ended 
  June 28, 2026  June 28, 2025  June 28, 2026  June 28, 2025 
Consolidated segment income $1,426,892  $1,538,950  $2,328,943  $1,994,090 
Less:                
Unallocated corporate expenses (1)  247,637   277,876   685,802   849,711 
Depreciation and amortization  220,799   230,756   648,051   659,619 
Contested proxy and related matters, net     (103,657)     (670,814)
Other operating expense (income), net     13,750   (3,799)  13,698 
Other (income), net  (17,454)  (18,345)  (59,331)  (57,050)
Interest expense  45,292   53,970   139,903   166,148 
Income before income taxes $930,618  $1,084,599  $918,317  $1,032,778 


(1) Unallocated corporate expenses include corporate personnel costs, director fees and compensation, directors and officers insurance, computer software and services, professional fees and public company related expenses.

Additional Segment Data

  For the 13 weeks ended  For the 13 weeks ended 
  June 28, 2026  June 28, 2025  June 28, 2026  June 28, 2025 
Depreciation and amortization                
Georgia Park $109,438  $106,876  $319,043  $295,124 
Missouri Park  51,718   55,332   152,860   163,413 
Texas Park  59,228   68,134   174,903   199,840 
Corporate  415   414   1,245   1,242 
Total depreciation and amortization $220,799  $230,756  $648,051  $659,619 
                 
  For the 13 weeks ended  For the 13 weeks ended 
  June 28, 2026  June 28, 2025  June 28, 2026  June 28, 2025 
Capital expenditures                
Georgia Park $45,010  $65,100  $384,398  $1,003,894 
Missouri Park  43,451   30,364   90,535   63,887 
Texas Park  25,332      70,693   114,068 
Total capital expenditures $113,793  $95,464  $545,626  $1,181,849 
                 
    As of
      June 28, 2026 September 28, 2025
Assets                
Georgia Park         $7,815,359  $8,043,972 
Missouri Park          3,560,214   3,299,882 
Texas Park          8,414,466   8,135,982 
Corporate          91,313   19,606 
Total assets         $19,881,352  $19,499,442 
                 
Cash & short-term investments                
Georgia Park         $1,621,414  $1,920,827 
Missouri Park          1,235,125   888,745 
Texas Park          1,486,087   1,053,298 
Corporate          2,128   14,524 
Total cash & short-term investments         $4,344,754  $3,877,394 
                 
Assets less cash & short-term investments                
Georgia Park         $6,193,945  $6,123,145 
Missouri Park          2,325,089   2,411,137 
Texas Park          6,928,379   7,082,684 
Corporate          89,185   5,082 
Total assets less cash & short-term investments         $15,536,598  $15,622,048 


Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2026 on August 10, 2026, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com.

Investors should email their questions to: invest@parksamerica.com. Please send your email questions as early as possible, and no later than 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 10, 2026. We will take these email questions first and then live participants will be able to ask follow-up questions in the remaining time. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2025, is available in the Investor Info section of the Company’s website, www.parksamerica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company’s future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company’s expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

John Grau
InvestorCom
(203) 972-9300
info@investor-com.com


Tags

Parks! America Inc. OTCQX: PRKA Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results three regional safari parks entertainment assets
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 