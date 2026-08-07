Birchtech Announces Results of Voting from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CORSICANA, Texas, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (NYSE American: BCHT) (TSX: BCHT) (“Birchtech” or the “Company”), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today reported the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on July 23, 2026 (the “2026 Annual Meeting”).

Each of the four nominees listed in the Company’s proxy statement dated June 24, 2026 for election to the Board were duly elected directors of the Company. The voting results were as follows:

Name No. of Votes For % of Votes For No. of Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Richard MacPherson 10,249,226 92.53%

827,493 7.47%

David M. Kaye 9,122,382 82.36%

1,954,337 17.64%

Troy Grant 9,114,871 82.29%

1,961,848 17.71%

Mitzi H. Coogler 9,738,927 87.92%

1,337,792 12.08%





In addition, at the 2026 Annual Meeting, the stockholders (i) approved the ratification of the appointment of Rosenberg Rich Baker Berman, P.A. as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2026, (ii) approved, on an advisory non-binding basis, the compensation paid of the named executive officers, and (iii) approved a proposal to amend the Company’s certificate of incorporation to decrease the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock from 150,000,000 shares to 50,000,000 shares.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (NYSE American: BCHT) (TSX: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on removing contaminants, including ‘forever chemicals’ such as PFAS, from potable water and industrial wastewater. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

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