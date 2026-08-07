Atico Announces 2026 AGM Voting Results and Stepdown of Michael Winn as Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTCIQ: ATCMF) is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2026 annual general meeting (“AGM”) of shareholders that was recently held. All of the resolutions proposed at the AGM were duly passed.

A total of 24,248,454 common shares, representing 13.37% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date were voted. All of the Company’s six director nominees were elected and detailed results of the votes on directors are shown below:

Shareholders also voted 99% in favour of setting the number of directors at six, appointing of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP(PwC) as auditor and ratification of stock option plan.

Stepdown of Michael Winn and Retirement of Kim Casswell

The Company thanks Director Michael Winn and Corporate Secretary Kim Casswell for their unwavering dedication and commitment spanning fourteen years.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to express our sincere gratitude to Michael and Kim for their dedication and outstanding contributions over the years,” said CEO Fernando E. Ganoza. “As Michael steps down to reduce his overall professional responsibilities and Kim prepares for retirement, we reflect on how vital their leadership and experience have been to our growth. We wish them both the absolute best in their future endeavors.”

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Pladson as the new Corporate Secretary. Ms. Pladson has over 15 years' experience working with management and legal counsel to maintain corporate records, coordinate board and shareholder matters, and oversee securities regulatory filings and compliance requirements.

About Atico Mining Corporation

Atico is a growth-oriented Company, focused on exploring, developing and mining copper and gold projects in Latin America. The Company generates significant cash flow through the operation of the El Roble mine and is developing its high-grade La Plata VMS project in Ecuador. The Company is also pursuing additional acquisition of advanced stage opportunities. For more information, please visit www.aticomining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fernando E. Ganoza

CEO

Atico Mining Corporation

Trading symbols: TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF

Investor Relations

Igor Dutina

Tel: +1.604.633.9022

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ‘‘U.S. Securities Act’’), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This announcement includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation the use of net proceeds, are forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs; the need to obtain additional financing to maintain its interest in and/or explore and develop the Company’s mineral projects; uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones for the Company’s mineral projects; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form (“AIF”) dated September 4, 2024, filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com and as available on the Company's website for further details.

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4aea7a1-0ad9-44c3-81f2-eb54ee121284