LodgeLink to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

CALGARY, Alberta and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LodgeLink, a wholly owned subsidiary business of Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the “Company”) (TSX: BDI, OTCQX: BDIMF), is pleased to announce that management will participate in Canaccord’s 46th Annual Growth Conference and host one-on-one investor meetings.

The conference provides an opportunity to highlight LodgeLink's growing position within the workforce travel and accommodations market. Trevor Haynes, LodgeLink’s CEO and Black Diamond’s Chairman and CEO, Jason Zhang, LodgeLink’s CFO & VP and Emma Covenden, Black Diamond’s VP Investor & Stakeholder Relations, will be available at the conference.

"We look forward to meeting with potential investors and discussing the continued evolution of LodgeLink's technology-enabled workforce travel platform," said Trevor Haynes. "The LodgeLink platform continues to deliver strong growth through increasing customer adoption, expanding transaction volumes and ongoing innovation, reinforcing our confidence in LodgeLink's long-term growth trajectory."

Date: August 11-13, 2026

Location: Boston, MA

About LodgeLink

LodgeLink, which operates through a proprietary software platform, offering sophisticated solutions for workforce travel and logistics across North America, Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, enabling customers to efficiently manage the full travel cycle through a rapidly growing network of hotels, remote lodges and travel partners. The platform applies technology to remove inefficiency from the travel management process for work crews saving corporate customers time and money managing complicated travel itineraries through consolidated invoicing, virtual payment processing and powerful reporting. LodgeLink solves the unique challenges associated with workforce crew travel and is complemented by its subsidiary business Spencer Corporate Travel that provides high-touch boutique corporate travel management service.

Learn more about LodgeLink at: www.lodgelink.com/

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond is an industrial services and asset management company with two operating business units - MSS and WFS. We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia.

MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, CLM, and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

WFS, through its principal brands Black Diamond Lodging and Accommodations, Royal Camp Services and Summit Camps, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of various types. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps with premium integrated catering and hospitality services to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. In addition, WFS business unit includes LodgeLink.

Learn more about Black Diamond at: www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Emma Covenden at 403-888-1666 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com

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