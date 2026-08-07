NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supranext Group of Companies announced that it has freely and unilaterally chosen Kore Inside, the Canadian-based global securities infrastructure platform, as the technology Supranext intends to use for the placement and lifecycle management of its financial instruments. Formal agreement between the parties is foreseen to occur in August 2026.

This decision of Supranext to adopt Kore Inside is a technological choice for a platform that can support bonds, equity shares, structured products, derivatives, and complementary monetary units, creating a unified issuance and compliance framework for the company’s entry into the U.S. private capital market and its replication across the 100 macro-zones of Supranext global model. This selection is expected to accelerate Supranext’s access into the United States private capital market, where private capital has become the dominant channel for corporate financing, surpassing IPOs in public stock exchanges such as NYSE and NASDAQ.

Kore Inside recently completed the acquisition of Pando, a U.S.-based promotion company specializing in private market visibility and investor engagement. Pando has also been selected by Supranext as one of its dedicated external promotional firms for U.S. financial markets, supporting outreach to institutional and accredited investors. The rapid expansion of private markets has been driven by regulatory constraints on traditional banking channels, including Basel II, which have limited banks’ ability to extend credit to high-growth, skill-based or non-traditional sectors.

KoreInside Enters Definitive MOU to Acquire PandoAlts, Creating a Unified Platform for Private Capital Markets - USA Today

Supranext emphasized that Kore Inside provides a comprehensive “one-stop-shop” suite of institutional-grade tools, including multi-jurisdictional issuance capability, regulatory-grade compliance rails, institutional-scale investor onboarding, automated lifecycle management for bonds and equity, escrow and transfer-agent services, SEC-compliant processes (and equivalent bodies in other countries), seamless integration with Supranext’s complementary currency systems, and private white-label agreements enabling Supranext to operate through its own interface that would otherwise require multiple intermediaries.

KoreInside Submits Blueprint for the Future of U.S. Private Capital Markets to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins - USA Today

Kore Inside has also submitted a Blueprint for the Future of U.S. Private Capital Markets to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, outlining modernization initiatives for Reg A+, transfer-agent frameworks, identity compliance, and structured data reporting. Supranext leadership noted that Kore Inside’s regulatory engagement aligns with the company’s long-term strategy of operating within compliant, scalable, and internationally interoperable financial environments.





Private discussions circulating among financial evaluators and journalists on Wall Street suggest that David Baccini’s proprietary business model and intellectual property — developed over nearly two decades — may reach a valuation that currently ranges between USD 2.55 trillion and USD 3.25 trillion, based on various A.I. systems used by evaluators to run simulations under multiple scenarios. These values are conservative due to GAAP/IFRS treatment for intangible assets that can be conferred as equity capital, discounted at 40% of their computed results.

Supranext declined to comment on the ongoing evaluation but confirmed that additional data has been submitted to third-party reviewers. The company stated that formal valuation results will be released during the first half of August 2026 through its corporate website and designated media outlets.

Market observers on Wall Street, New York, note that the company’s architecture integrates bond issuance, complementary monetary systems, liquidity engines, swap mechanisms, and territorial economic activation models — a combination that may justify the scale of the projected valuation.

Speaking under confidentiality, the lead evaluator explained to Wall Street journalists that David Baccini has created an entirely new paradigm — one that transcends the boundaries of economics by integrating finance, monetary design, policy, and social organization. He described it as a transversal, civilizational, horizontal system capable of aligning like-minded individuals and companies independent of geographical location. This model stands in contrast to nation-states, which group populations and enterprises within territorial borders despite often divergent, if not contradictory, interests that generate persistent internal conflict.

Evaluators argue that the current system allocates rewards in advance through premature actualizations, buy-outs, and dividends paid out of bond proceeds even in the absence of real profits — effectively choosing winners before the market has a chance to decide. When those investments fail, the burden shifts to those who never benefited from the initial allocation, as lobbying pressure forces governments to replenish the losses through additional debt ultimately charged to taxpayers and consumers.

According to the evaluator, Western economies are at a decisive turning point. AI, in his assessment, is simply the newest instrument for optimizing the existing system, whereas what the West truly requires is the immediate activation of its dormant, ostracized, and structurally excluded human and economic potential — potential that the current framework mostly suppresses. He argues that the Polyarchy business model is fundamentally superior to AI because only Polyarchy can expand the economic numerator before deflation’s gravitational pull collapses value toward zero. He stresses that Baccini has fully grasped the distinction between money and capital: central banks can create money, but they cannot create capital. The present incentive structure drives the economy toward total monetization and (supposed) future profits actualization, not only preventing new capital formation but also self-cannibalizing, dismantling the capital accumulated in previous cycles to stabilize USD currency relative price against other currencies even as GDP, wages, savings, and demographic vitality are all in decline.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, or engage in any product or service. It does not constitute professional or legal advice, and no guarantees or warranties, express or implied, are made as to its accuracy or outcomes. The opinions, forecasts, and assessments expressed herein are those of Supranext alone and do not represent the views, positions, or endorsement of any other individual, company, or organization mentioned in this article. Consult a qualified professional regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

info@supranext.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70b56d58-3a35-465b-a6e9-8162fba14ca8