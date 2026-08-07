SodaTide Capsule Label Guide: What the Supplement Facts Panel, Serving Directions, and Safety Statements Disclose for 2026

Largo, FL, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. SodaTide is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications.

SodaTide's 2026 label information details a 30-capsule synbiotic formula containing 211 mg of chicory root inulin, 100 mg of potato resistant starch, and a 36 mg probiotic blend per serving, alongside its serving directions, refrigeration and storage requirements, distributor information, and safety statements. The label information comes as the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025-2030, released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in January 2026, calls on Americans to prioritize fiber-rich foods.

SodaTide's label lists three named microorganisms in its probiotic blend: Bifidobacterium infantis, Clostridium butyricum, and Akkermansia muciniphila. The 36 mg amount applies to the combined blend. SodaTide does not list separate milligram amounts or individual CFU counts for the three strains.

Dietary Fiber Guidance Context

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025-2030, direct Americans to prioritize fiber-rich foods as part of a healthy eating pattern. SodaTide's Supplement Facts panel lists two fiber-yielding ingredients, 211 mg of chicory root inulin and 100 mg of potato resistant starch, as part of its synbiotic formula.

What Are the Ingredients in SodaTide?

SodaTide contains three primary Supplement Facts entries: 211 mg of chicory root inulin, 100 mg of potato resistant starch, and a 36 mg probiotic blend. Formulations vary between brands and product versions, so a product listing similar ingredient names elsewhere on the market does not necessarily share SodaTide's composition or concentration.

Chicory Root Inulin

SodaTide contains 211 mg of chicory root inulin, sourced from Cichorium intybus root, per capsule. Chicory root inulin serves as one of the two prebiotic components in SodaTide's synbiotic formula.

Potato Resistant Starch

SodaTide contains 100 mg of potato resistant starch, derived from potato tuber, per capsule. The ingredient is the formula's second prebiotic component alongside chicory root inulin.

Probiotic Blend

SodaTide contains a 36 mg probiotic blend combining Bifidobacterium infantis, Clostridium butyricum, and Akkermansia muciniphila. As noted above, the 36 mg figure is the combined total; SodaTide's label does not break out a separate amount or CFU count for each strain.

Supplement Facts Panel

Serving size: 1 capsule. Servings per container: 30.

Chicory Root Inulin (Cichorium intybus, root) — 211 mg

Potato Resistant Starch (tuber) — 100 mg

Probiotic Blend — 36 mg Bifidobacterium infantis Clostridium butyricum Akkermansia muciniphila



Other ingredients: hypromellose (vegetarian capsule), microcrystalline cellulose, magnesium stearate, and silica. SodaTide's formulation and standardizations may be updated over time; the label included with a given purchase governs for that product.

SodaTide Label and Packaging Information

SodaTide's packaging includes the following on each product:

Product name

Supplement Facts panel

Complete ingredient list

Recommended serving size

Storage instructions

Distributor information

Safety warnings and precautionary statements

Reading the SodaTide Label

SodaTide's label carries serving size, servings per container, active ingredients, other ingredients, directions for use, storage recommendations, distributor information, and warning statements. SodaTide is designed for metabolic and digestive support, and the formula is designed to support appetite control and satiety and to support energy production from fats.

How SodaTide Is Used and Stored

SodaTide directs users to take one capsule daily with an 8 oz. glass of water and to refrigerate the product for optimal quality. Separately, SodaTide's storage statement calls for keeping the product away from heat, light, and humidity. SodaTide is packaged as a 30-day supply of 30 capsules per bottle, manufactured in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.

Who Should Talk to a Doctor Before Using SodaTide

SodaTide instructs users not to exceed the recommended dose. SodaTide directs pregnant or nursing individuals, people under 18, and individuals with a known medical condition to consult a physician before use. The package also instructs users to keep the product out of reach of children and not to use it if the safety seal is damaged or missing.

Order Support and Product Support

BuyGoods serves as the retailer for SodaTide orders and provides order support at 302-404-2568. SodaTide product support for questions about the formula, label, or use of the product is available through contact@customercs.com or +1 (507) 448-8190.

Return Period

SodaTide offers a 60-day return period. Return requests are handled through contact@customercs.com, with products returned to 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773.

Contact Information

SodaTide customer support: contact@customercs.com | +1 (507) 448-8190.

People Also Ask

What ingredients does SodaTide's label list?

SodaTide's label lists three ingredients: chicory root inulin, potato resistant starch, and a three-strain probiotic blend. Its full Supplement Facts panel provides complete serving information.

How much chicory root inulin and potato resistant starch does SodaTide contain?

SodaTide contains 211 mg of chicory root inulin and 100 mg of potato resistant starch per capsule.

Does SodaTide list individual probiotic CFU counts?

No. SodaTide's label lists a combined 36 mg probiotic blend of Bifidobacterium infantis, Clostridium butyricum, and Akkermansia muciniphila, without separate milligram amounts or CFU counts for each strain.

Does SodaTide need to be refrigerated?

SodaTide's suggested-use directions call for refrigeration to maintain optimal quality. Its separate storage statement also calls for keeping the product away from heat, light, and humidity.

What is SodaTide's serving size?

One capsule daily, taken with an 8 oz. glass of water. Each bottle contains 30 capsules, a 30-day supply.

What is the difference between SodaTide's serving size and servings per container?

Serving size is one capsule. Servings per container is 30, reflecting the 30 capsules included in each bottle.

Where is SodaTide made?

SodaTide's label states it is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.

Summary

SodaTide's 2026 label information identifies a one-capsule daily serving containing 211 mg of chicory root inulin, 100 mg of potato resistant starch, and a 36 mg probiotic blend of Bifidobacterium infantis, Clostridium butyricum, and Akkermansia muciniphila. SodaTide also provides refrigeration and storage instructions, precautionary statements, distributor information, customer-support details, and a 60-day return period.