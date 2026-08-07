FitzWalter Capital Selected as Successful Bidder for Mohawk Day Camp

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitzWalter Capital Partners ("FitzWalter") is pleased to confirm that it has been selected as the successful bidder for Mohawk Day Camp & Mohawk Country Day School ("Mohawk") in White Plains, New York, as part of the court-supervised sale process for SIMAD Holdings Ltd. and its affiliated debtors. The selection was disclosed on the public court docket on August 4, 2026. The sale remains subject to approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey at a hearing currently scheduled for August 10, 2026, as well as customary closing conditions.

Mohawk has a rich history spanning nearly 100 years, and FitzWalter is committed to honoring those traditions as the camp's next steward. We have great respect for the foundational experiences Mohawk provides for children – and for the dedicated team behind them. Under FitzWalter’s ownership, families should expect the same camp, school, team and traditions – with the stability of committed long-term ownership. We are collaborating closely with the existing leadership and staff to ensure the successful completion of the 2026 camp season, and we look forward to welcoming families to school this fall, and back for summer camp in 2027.

FitzWalter is a global private investment firm, established in 2020 by a group of senior members of Macquarie’s Principal Finance business. It has offices in London, New York and Hamburg and its six partners bring together over 100 years of aggregate investing experience.