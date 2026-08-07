Allied Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

 | Source: Allied Gold Corporation Allied Gold Corporation

TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC, NYSE: AAUC) herein announces the results of the votes cast at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company held today for the election of directors, and the appointment of auditors. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

  Votes By Poll

 Outcome of Vote

Votes ForVotes Withheld
(1)   John BeardsworthCarried67,520,952
(90.73%)		6,899,449
(9.27%)
(2)   John BegemanCarried70,031,611
(94.10%)		4,388,790
(5.90%)
(3)   Pierre ChenardCarried68,927,030
(92.62%)		5,493,371
(7.38%)
(4)   Justin DibbCarried68,841,898
(92.50%)		5,578,503
(7.50%)
(5)   Richard GraffCarried67,810,475
(91.12%)		6,609,926
(8.88%)
(6)   Peter MarroneCarried72,637,173
(97.60%)		1,783,228
(2.40%)
(7)   Daniel RacineCarried68,435,655
(91.96%)		5,984,746
(8.04%)
(8)   Jane SadowskyCarried56,575,146
(76.02%)		17,845,255
(23.98%)
(9)   Dino TitaroCarried66,740,565
(89.68%)		7,679,836
(10.32%)
(10) Oumar ToguyeniCarried70,043,993
(94.12%)		4,376,408
(5.88%)


Voting results for the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors are as follows:

Outcome of VoteVotes ForVotes Withheld
Carried70,657,367
(94.94%)		3,763,033
(5.06%)
   


About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment. It operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Ethiopia. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier, next-generation gold producer in Africa and, ultimately, a leading senior global gold producer.

For further information, please contact:

Allied Gold Corporation
Royal Bank Plaza, North Tower
200 Bay Street, Suite 2200
Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J3 Canada

Email: ir@alliedgold.com


Tags

Gold mining precious metal
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