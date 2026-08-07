Penrose Growth Expands Next-Generation Value Creation Platform After Generating More Than $70MM in Incremental Revenue

Miami, FLORIDA, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penrose Growth, a value creation firm focused on residential and commercial service businesses, today announced the next phase of its expansion after several years of quietly building its model, team, and track record.

Penrose has helped over 10 companies expand to seven and eight figures topline, with two nearing potential exits in the coming year.

Penrose was founded around a long-term thesis: as capital, software, and generalist advice become more accessible and less differentiated, the advantage will increasingly shift toward operators who can identify opportunities, implement solutions, and remain accountable for results.

Capital can be raised. Software can be bought. Advice is abundant. Execution remains scarce.

Penrose was designed to fill that gap.

The firm directly owns two core disciplines: growth and AI & technology implementation. Its mandate is broader than lead generation alone: Penrose stays involved from demand generation through lead intake, sales, estimating, follow-up, and close.

Around those capabilities, Penrose works with strategic partners across operational excellence, including EOS and operating-system implementation, executive and technician recruiting, training, and other initiatives required to scale.

The ultimate objective is simple: build a company that can grow without depending on the owner for sales or day-to-day operations—and position that business for a stronger eventual exit.

Built Inside Operating Businesses

The Penrose model began taking shape in 2023, when founder Eram Zaghi joined FixMold and Ariel Construction as a partner overseeing growth and operational initiatives.

Over the following 18 months, FixMold scaled from one truck to five, while Ariel Construction expanded from a single market into a multi-market commercial design-and-build business.

Prior to entering the operating side of service businesses, Zaghi spent five years at Morgan Stanley across Investment Banking, Investment Management, and its Leadership Rotational Program. He later became a licensed General Contractor through his work with Ariel Construction.

In 2024, Zaghi founded Penrose Growth to apply the same operating model across a broader group of founder-led residential and commercial service businesses.

By 2025, Penrose had helped generate more than $70MM in incremental revenue across 10 companies, with two businesses now approaching potential sales.

Select engagements have included Ariel Construction, FixMold, Atlantic Metal Roofing, A4 Capital Partners, Exquisite Painters, Ariel Roofing and many more.

View Penrose Case Studies

A Clearly Defined Revenue Mandate

Penrose owns the revenue process from first customer touchpoint through booked revenue.

Its core capabilities include:

Digital Marketing & Customer Acquisition

Paid media, SEO, website conversion, local lead platforms, brand development, and channel profitability.

Alternative Sales Channels

Outbound sales, physical mailers, automated prospecting strategies, referral programs, brand partnerships, strategic partnerships, and other non-traditional acquisition channels.

Sales & Revenue Operations

Lead intake, CRM, sales process design, estimating, proposal workflows, pipeline management, follow-up, close-rate improvement, and KPI reporting.

AI & Technology Implementation

AI workflows, automation, CRM architecture, estimating and sales automation, reporting infrastructure, integrations, and technology-stack design.

Penrose works directly with intake teams, salespeople, estimators, and management to identify where opportunities are being lost and improve the process through close.

The work does not stop when the lead is generated.

Once the revenue engine is functioning and constraints move deeper into the organization, Penrose can bring in strategic partners across EOS implementation, recruiting, training, and broader operational excellence.

The longer-term goal is to progressively remove the owner as the critical dependency across sales and operations, creating a more scalable, transferable, and ultimately more valuable business.

A Different Model for Value Creation

Penrose was intentionally designed to sit between the traditional agency, consultancy, and operating-team models.

Its key differentiators include:

Full-funnel accountability. Penrose stays involved from customer acquisition through intake, sales, estimating, follow-up, and close.

AI and technology execution. Penrose implements technology rather than simply recommending it.

Sector specialization. The firm focuses on residential and commercial services, allowing it to develop repeatable playbooks, benchmarks, and technology stacks.

The Penrose Guarantee. Following a business diagnostic, Penrose establishes measurable goals for select engagements—such as launching a profitable acquisition channel, improving channel profitability, implementing a defined capability, or reaching agreed SEO milestones. If a guaranteed outcome is not achieved within the agreed timeframe, Penrose continues working at no professional fee until it is achieved, subject to agreed scope and client responsibilities.

Aligned economics. Penrose seeks to take less fixed compensation upfront and tie more of its upside to incremental revenue and profitability, rather than metrics such as ROAS alone.

Long-term alignment. In select situations, Penrose will also consider equity participation alongside founders and investors.

Experienced operating bench. Through Penrose and strategic partner WestGate Partners, the platform is supported by experienced advisors who have scaled private equity-backed residential and commercial service businesses, including Richard Petruzzo, Andrew Eisenberg, Jennifer Pierce, Graham Lucard, and Doug Schuster.

The principle behind the model is straightforward:

Penrose should win when its clients win.

Why Residential and Commercial Services — And Why Now

Penrose's expansion comes amid growing private equity and independent-sponsor interest in residential and commercial services.

The attraction is clear: these markets benefit from durable demand, remain highly fragmented, and still contain thousands of founder-led businesses with significant room for professionalization and consolidation.

But buying a service business and creating value inside one are very different capabilities.

As more independent sponsors and emerging investors enter these sectors, many bring capital and transaction expertise without maintaining the internal operating infrastructure required to build acquisition channels, improve sales conversion, implement AI and technology, recruit effectively, and reduce owner dependence.

Penrose is being built to provide that execution layer.

Expanding Into Private Equity

Penrose has partnered with Nathan Hakakian and WestGate Partners, an independent sponsor focused on lower-middle-market residential, commercial, and industrial service businesses.

Through the partnership, Penrose supports diligence and post-acquisition growth and technology execution across WestGate investments.

The broader opportunity extends beyond WestGate. Penrose intends to work alongside founder-led businesses, independent sponsors, and established private equity firms that have the capital and transaction capabilities to acquire attractive businesses but want a specialized execution partner capable of turning an investment thesis into measurable operating results.

The Next Phase

In 2026, Penrose began bringing more of its core growth and technology talent in-house, formalizing its systems, expanding its operator bench, and deepening strategic partnerships across operational excellence.

Its objective is straightforward:

To build the premier business development and value creation partner for founder-led and private equity-backed residential and commercial service companies.

In the coming months, Penrose plans to publish additional case studies, operating insights, team additions, and further details behind the Penrose Guarantee.

“We spent the last several years proving the model,” Zaghi said. “Now the focus is scaling it without losing the accountability and client focus that made it work.”

About Penrose Growth

Penrose Growth is a next-generation business development and value creation firm focused on residential and commercial service businesses.

The firm directly owns growth and AI & technology implementation, with involvement spanning customer acquisition through intake, sales, estimating, follow-up, and close.

Penrose complements those capabilities through strategic partners across EOS implementation, recruiting, training, and other operational-excellence initiatives.

Its objective is to help founder-led and private equity-backed businesses grow, reduce owner dependence, improve profitability, and build more transferable enterprise value.

Penrose Growth

Case Studies

WestGate Partners

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Miami, Florida

FixMold continues to lead the restoration industry in South Florida.

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https://penrosegrowth.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ks2PjEw9ARQ