Northlight Wine Collective Acquires Meyer Family Vineyards and Mayhem Wines

OAKVILLE, Ontario and OKANAGAN FALLS, British Columbia, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northlight Wine Collective (“Northlight”) today announced the acquisition of Meyer Family Vineyards and Mayhem Wines, two complementary British Columbia wine brands. The transaction marks Northlight's first winery acquisition and advances its strategy to acquire, invest in and steward premium Canadian wine businesses as many founder-led wineries across Canada enter a period of generational transition.

Founded in 2006 by Jak Meyer and Janice Stevens-Meyer, Meyer Family Vineyards has earned a reputation as one of British Columbia's leading producers of small-lot Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, crafted with a Burgundian philosophy from estate vineyards and select sites across the Okanagan Valley. Meyer Family Vineyards is consistently recognized among Canada's leading wineries, including being named a Top 2 Winery at the 2024 National Wine Awards of Canada. The Meyer family expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the launch of Mayhem Wines, developed in partnership with Terry Meyer Stone and Andrew Stone. The brand showcases a broader range of varieties and styles from notable vineyard sites throughout the region.

The acquisition comes at a time of significant transition across the Canadian wine industry, as many founder- and family-led wineries navigate succession planning alongside evolving market conditions. At the same time, premium and luxury wines continue to demonstrate resilience, supported by consumers seeking authenticity, provenance and quality. Northlight was established to provide an alternative path for exceptional wineries seeking committed ownership that preserves their defining qualities while providing the capital, expertise and strategic support to help them thrive.

“Meyer Family Vineyards and Mayhem Wines have earned the trust of customers through exceptional wines, disciplined craftsmanship and a clear sense of identity,” said José R. Salgado, Founder and CEO of Northlight Wine Collective. “Jak and Janice, together with Terry and Andrew, have built two remarkable businesses, and we are honored to continue their legacy while investing in the next chapter of growth.”

For the Meyer and Stone families, selecting the right long-term steward was central to the decision to sell. “From the beginning, our goal was to build wineries that reflected this remarkable region and the people who make it so special,” said Jak Meyer, Co-Founder of Meyer Family Vineyards and Mayhem Wines. “As we looked toward succession, we wanted to find an owner who respected what we had built and shared our long-term vision. We believe Northlight is the right partner to carry these wineries forward while preserving the character that has always defined them.”

The existing winery team, including winemaker Chris Carson, will continue in their current roles. Jak and Janice will remain involved throughout a planned transition period to support continuity.

Founded in 2024, Northlight Wine Collective was created to acquire and grow premium Canadian wine businesses. As one of Canada's first investment platforms dedicated exclusively to premium winery succession, the company invests in established wineries with distinctive brands, strong customer relationships and proven growth potential while preserving the unique heritage, reputation and market position of each winery within its portfolio.

“Meyer Family Vineyards and Mayhem Wines set the standard for the kind of wineries Northlight was created to acquire,” added Salgado. “They have set a high bar through remarkable wines, enduring brands and decades of uncompromising quality. We look forward to partnering with other founder-built wineries that share those same qualities.”

The transaction includes the operating companies behind Meyer Family Vineyards and Mayhem Wines, including the winery, vineyards, brands and related business assets. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Northlight Wine Collective

Northlight Wine Collective is a privately held investment company that acquires and grows premium Canadian wine businesses through long-term ownership. Founded in 2024, the company combines deep wine industry experience with an ownership approach that preserves the distinct identity of each winery while investing in its sustained success. northlightwine.com

About Meyer Family Vineyards

Founded in 2006, Meyer Family Vineyards is renowned for premium, small-lot Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from British Columbia's Okanagan Valley. Guided by a Burgundian philosophy and commitment to vineyard expression, the winery is consistently ranked among Canada's leading wineries, including Top 2 Winery honors in 2024 and Top 3 Winery honors in 2025 at the National Wine Awards of Canada. mfvwines.com

About Mayhem Wines

Founded in 2018, Mayhem Wines is a premium producer of expressive whites, bold reds and small-lot wines from leading vineyard sites across British Columbia. The brand has quickly earned recognition for quality, innovation and a portfolio celebrating the diversity of the Okanagan Valley, including a Platinum award at the 2025 National Wine Awards of Canada for its Mayhem Gill Estate Vineyard Syrah. mayhemwines.com

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