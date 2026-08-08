Crypto News: Pepeto Closes In on Its Binance Listing While XRP Price Targets $3.5 Soon





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto has announced its presale passed $10.336 million as its Binance listing approaches, and few token sales in this cycle's crypto news have filled faster. That speed alone turns heads, but the buyer list holds the real story, because some of the largest wallets filling it belong to XRP whales, which will lead us into a deep look into XRP price prediction to have a clear image. Presales are still where crypto's biggest early returns get made, and when money that experienced moves in this fast, finding out why is worth a reader's next two minutes.



Crypto News: Pepeto Fills Fast, and Here Is What an XRP Price Recovery to $3.65 Actually Needs

With the Binance listing closing in, the honest look at XRP comes first, before opening the Pepeto file most readers have likely met already since it floods every crypto news feed.

The recovery case has real weight behind it. Thune stated the CLARITY Act is first in line when the Senate returns, per Analytics Insight , and Standard Chartered estimates passage would unlock around $8 billion in ETF inflows against the $1.49 billion collected so far, per Crypto.news . That is the engine bulls are counting on, and sized against what has already arrived, it is enormous: $8 billion is more than five times every ETF dollar XRP has collected so far. The problem is the distance. The XRP price today trades near $1.03, roughly 71% below the $3.65 cycle top from July 2025, sitting under both its 50-day average at $1.11 and its 200-day at $1.36, and August has historically been its flattest month, closing red four straight years. Even the full dream, a complete recovery to $3.65, works out to about 3.5x, and forecasts put the realistic 2026 ceiling far lower, a base case of $1.22 per Crypto.news.

So if years of waiting on a $66 billion token buys a 3.5x at best, where do the returns that actually change lives come from this cycle?

The Real Reason Big Wallets Keep Filling Pepeto Before the Binance Listing

That question is the reason this crypto presale belongs in the story at all, with Pepeto's Binance listing days from reality. XRP's own past holds the answer. The biggest payday XRP ever delivered went to the 2014 buyers who paid $0.005, a group that turned every $1,000 into $600,000 by selling at $3, and math like that no longer exists at a $66 billion size. Pepeto is priced today where XRP stood when that math still worked.

Early entry decides everything in this market, and Pepeto has secured that part, but the build behind the presale deserves the closest look. A zero-fee exchange and a cross-chain bridge, led by a senior Binance developer, carry one detail that rewrites the math: the Pepeto token sits inside every trade and every transfer on the platform, so demand for the coin grows with each new user the exchange gains, utility doing the lifting before the meme side even enters the count, the same meme force that minted early Dogecoin and Shiba Inu millionaires.

XRP was never built that way. Ripple's rails move money without the token needing holders, and that is why $1.49 billion of ETF inflows barely registered on the XRP price. See that difference once, and the rotation of XRP whales into Pepeto explains itself.

Conclusion

With the Binance listing days from reality, the $3.65 conversation around the XRP price settled one thing: a token already worth $66 billion is not where life-changing returns begin, and waiting on it for giant multiples costs more than people think, because every year spent holding a large cap is a year of early opportunities passing by, the exact kind of chance XRP itself was back at $0.005. Opportunities like Pepeto can pay returns on that scale in a fraction of the time, and that is exactly what waiting on a large cap hides from view.

Serious investors already read the conclusion for themselves: this crypto presale belongs on any watchlist built for real returns, and each presale round that closes lifts the entry for the next. The door on the Pepeto website remains open today, yet the listing moves closer by the day, and the moment it arrives, this window closes permanently. XRP at $0.005 only came around once, and this is exactly what a price like that looks like before the whole market knows it. Right now the opportunity sits in Pepeto, yet with this much demand, the project could launch very soon on tier-1 Exchanges.

For more information about Pepeto (PEPETO): Website: https://pepetocoin.com/

FAQs

Can the XRP price return to $3.65 in 2026?

The XRP price returning to $3.65 needs roughly a 3.5x from $1.03, while Crypto.news puts the 2026 base case at $1.22. The CLARITY Act and an estimated $8 billion in ETF inflows are the main catalysts bulls watch.

Which Pepeto leads 2026 presales?

Pepeto leads 2026 crypto presales with $10.336 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and a senior Binance developer behind the build. Presale staking pays 169% APY before the listing.

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