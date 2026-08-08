Detailers of Fort Myers Opens Locations in Michigan

Fort Myers, FL, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Detailers of Fort Myers is currently one of the five stores in a bigger network of locations in Naples, Fort Myers, Sarasota in Florida, and also in Michigan.

The parent company Detailers started out as a mobile detailing company back in 2014 by its founder, Brennen Seaman. In 2020, the company’s focus shifted to paint protection films, ceramic coating, and window tinting. The inclusion of the Michigan locations expanded their business outside of Florida while retaining their previous locations such as the one located at 16330 Innovation Lane, Unit 120, in Fort Myers.

"Our philosophy has always been that people deserve more than a great product. They deserve an exceptional experience," said Brennen Seaman, Founder of Detailers of Fort Myers. "We want every customer to feel welcomed, respected, and confident from the moment they walk through our doors. Protecting a vehicle is important, but building trust and lasting relationships is what truly defines our business."

Services provided by Detailers of Fort Myers include paint protection film, ceramic coating, window tinting, and detailing services. Contact information for the Fort Myers branch is 239-788-1029.

Formerly, the business was referred to as XPEL’s 2024 Florida Dealer of the Year. The firm continues to serve customers through their branches in Florida and Michigan.





About Detailers of Fort Myers

Detailers of Fort Myers is one of the branches of an automobile protection firm that has operated in multiple locations since its formation in 2014 by Brennen Seaman. It offers paint protection films, ceramic coating services, window tints, and detailing. The Detailers of Fort Myers branch operates from 16330 Innovation Lane, Suite 120, Fort Myers, FL 33913.

For media inquiries or interviews, please contact:

E-Mail: Info@detailersoffortmyers.com

Mobile No:239-280-0034

Website: www.detailersoffortmyers.com