Fresno State Athletics and The Wonderful Company Announce First Multi-Brand Partnership Across All Bulldog Sports

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresno State Athletics today announced a major five-year agreement with The Wonderful Company™ – one of the largest agriculture companies in California’s Central Valley, which produces a diverse range of products, including fruits, nuts, flowers, water, wines and juices – that will unite two of the region's most recognizable brands through the first portfolio-wide jersey patch partnership in collegiate athletics. The new agreement represents the largest corporate partnership in the history of Bulldog Athletics and aligns with The Wonderful Company’s healthy consumer food products and its commitment to supporting California’s Central Valley communities.

Beginning with the 2026-27 academic year, each of the 18 Fresno State Athletics programs will feature a jersey patch representing one of three Wonderful Company brands – Wonderful® Pistachios, Wonderful® Halos mandarins and POM Wonderful® – creating a first-of-its-kind platform that strategically aligns multiple brands from a single corporate portfolio across different Bulldog teams. In addition to the jersey patch, Wonderful Pistachios will have its logo on the playing surface at Valley Children’s Stadium for all Bulldog football team home games.





“There is no more natural partner for Fresno State than The Wonderful Company, whose impact on the Central Valley extends far beyond the products it grows and markets,” said Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, President of Fresno State. “For decades, Wonderful has invested in the people, communities, and future of this region, strengthening the Valley and improving lives. Together, we are creating lasting opportunities and investing in the next generation of leaders.”

“A traditional jersey patch sponsorship would not reflect the scale of our shared ambitions,” said Garrett Klassy, Fresno State director of athletics. “By bringing together Wonderful Pistachios, Wonderful Halos and POM Wonderful across all 18 Bulldog programs, we have created something truly distinctive in collegiate athletics. This partnership celebrates iconic brands grown in the Valley while creating meaningful new opportunities for our student-athletes and our university.”

As the Bulldogs embark on their new era in the Pac-12, they step into the national stage with an even greater opportunity to showcase the passion, pride and determination that define the Valley. Every time the Bulldogs take the field, the Fresno State and The Wonderful Company iconic brands will be displayed side by side, representing far more than a logo. They symbolize a shared commitment to the student-athletes, the university and the community they proudly represent.

Year-Round Activations Extend the Partnership Across Campus, Game Days and Beyond

Facilitated by Bulldog Sports Enterprises, Fresno State Athletics' multimedia rights partner, the agreement extends beyond jersey patches to create meaningful touchpoints with students, alumni and fans year-round.

Wonderful Pistachios, Wonderful Halos and POM Wonderful will be featured across Fresno State Athletics through game-day signage, sampling activations, concessions, hospitality spaces and special events. The partnership will also create opportunities to engage students through campus events, retail locations where permissible and student-athlete spaces.

The collaboration with Wonderful Pistachios will extend into the digital world through the inclusion of Fresno State's jersey patches and field branding in EA SPORTS™ College Football video game.

To connect with Bulldog Nation beyond Fresno, Bulldog Sports Enterprises, the Fresno State Alumni Association and Wonderful Pistachios will host an annual away-game football tailgate, beginning with the Bulldogs' September 4 matchup at USC.

Reflecting a Long-Term Vision to Elevate the Central Valley on the National Stage

The partnership also builds on the longstanding commitment of The Wonderful Company's co-founders and owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, and their foundation to Fresno State. Their support includes the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union, which opened in 2022 and serves as a centerpiece of student life on campus. Together, this partnership reflect a shared investment in Fresno State students, student-athletes and the Central Valley community.

“At the heart of this partnership is a shared belief in the future of the Central Valley and the people who call it home," said Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer of corporate social responsibility at The Wonderful Company. "Our Wonderful Pistachios, POM pomegranates and Halos mandarins are grown right here, and our owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have invested in this region for decades — in education, health and wellness, infrastructure, and pathways for first-generation college students. Our support for Fresno State is a natural extension of that commitment: no university in California is home to more graduates supported by Wonderful and the Resnicks."

The Wonderful Company’s commitment to education and opportunity in California's Central Valley extends far beyond Fresno State. Across the Central Valley, students who graduate from Wonderful’s early college programs and the Wonderful College Prep Academy charter schools, as well as Wonderful employees’ children are eligible to earn a Wonderful college scholarship up to $4,000. With 1,200 Wonderful College Scholars attending universities across the country, nearly 400 of those scholars are attending Fresno State this year.

"This partnership shows what's possible when two organizations with deep Central Valley roots share a vision for elevating our community on the national stage," said Ryan O'Rorke, Vice President and General Manager of Bulldog Sports Enterprises. "The Wonderful Company shared that vision with us from day one. We sought to create an innovative platform that not only delivers meaningful brand integration for Wonderful’s portfolio of world-class products, but also generates transformational resources that directly benefit Bulldog student-athletes while celebrating the pride of the Valley."

The Wonderful Company and its founders, Lynda and Stewart Resnick — along with their foundations — have contributed more than $2.5 billion in philanthropy to causes around the world, with a particular emphasis on the Central Valley. They have invested more than $850 million to-date in the region where thousands of its employees live and raise their families, covering initiatives in health and wellness, education, infrastructure, affordable housing and more.

In a shared commitment to hard work and an unwavering blue-collar mentality, the Bulldogs proudly represent the entire Central Valley and now do so with the continued support of The Wonderful Company.

For more information about Fresno State Athletics, please visit gobulldogs.com.

About Fresno State Athletics

Fresno State Athletics sponsors 18 NCAA Division I varsity sports and proudly represents California's Central Valley with a tradition of excellence, grit and community pride. As a member of the Pac-12 Conference, the Bulldogs are committed to providing a championship experience for student-athletes while fostering success in the classroom, competition and life. Fresno State Athletics unites the Red Wave through unforgettable game-day experiences and meaningful community engagement while developing leaders who positively impact the Valley and beyond.

About Bulldog Sports Enterprises

Bulldog Sports Enterprises (BSE) is the exclusive multimedia rights and corporate partnerships agency representing Fresno State Athletics. Founded to reimagine the collegiate partnership model, BSE creates innovative marketing platforms that connect brands with one of the nation's most passionate fan bases while generating transformational revenue for Fresno State Athletics. Through strategic sponsorships, media, premium hospitality, digital activation and community engagement, BSE is building a best-in-class commercial enterprise that reflects the entrepreneurial spirit of the Central Valley and powers the future of Bulldog Athletics.

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $6 billion company committed to offering high-quality, healthy brands and helping consumers make better choices, every day.

The company grows, harvests, bottles, packages, and markets a diverse range of products, including fruits, nuts, flowers, water, wines and juices. It is the world’s leading grower of tree nuts and America’s largest citrus grower. In addition to Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds, Wonderful Citrus, and POM Wonderful, its brands include FIJI Water, the world’s largest flower delivery service Teleflora, and JUSTIN, Landmark and Lewis Cellars wines.

Media Contacts:

Fresno State Athletics

Savannah Stoeckle, sstoeckle@csufresno.edu

The Wonderful Company

Bryan Hansen, bryan.hansen@wonderful.com

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