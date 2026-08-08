Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Passes 10,000 Holders As the Dogecoin Price Prediction Targets $0.50

MONACO, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is shifting toward AlphaPepe as the presale passes 10,000 holders and continues building momentum before its next launch update. The project has now raised $2.23 million, crossed 10,700+ holders, and reached a current presale price of $0.02501.





The update comes as Dogecoin price prediction headlines continue to focus on whether DOGE can build toward $0.50 if meme coin demand returns. Dogecoin still has one of the strongest meme brands in crypto, but its next major move depends on volume, whale support, and broader retail risk appetite.

AlphaPepe is moving at an earlier stage. The token remains in presale before public-market price discovery begins, while FINAL30 ends on August 10th and the August 19th launch update reveal gives buyers another clear date to watch.

AlphaPepe Presale Passes 10,000 Holders

AlphaPepe has now passed 10,700+ holders, showing that retail demand is already building before public trading begins.

The presale has also raised $2.23 million, pushing AlphaPepe further into the best crypto presale conversation. For a meme coin presale, holder growth matters because it shows the story is spreading before the token reaches exchanges.

The current $ALPE presale price is $0.02501. That entry remains available during the active window, but it will not stay open forever. Once the stage moves forward or public trading begins, the presale price disappears.

This is the window early buyers are watching.

FINAL30 Ends August 10th With 4 Days Left

AlphaPepe’s FINAL30 offer is now entering its final stretch. The promo ends on August 10th, giving buyers only four days left to use the code before the bonus closes.

Buyers purchasing $100 or more can use promo code FINAL30 to receive 30% extra $ALPE tokens while launch preparations continue. More than 300 buyers have already used the offer.

At the current $0.02501 presale price, a $100 purchase equals around 3,998 ALPE before bonus mechanics or fees. FINAL30 increases the eligible buyer allocation while the campaign remains active.

This is the last chance to use FINAL30 before the offer ends.

August 19th Launch Update Reveal Is Coming

AlphaPepe has confirmed that its August 19th launch update reveal is coming, giving the presale another major date on the calendar.

That matters because launch-related updates can quickly shift attention toward projects that already have funding traction and holder growth. AlphaPepe now has both.

The project has passed $2.23 million raised, moved beyond 10,700 holders, and continues building toward public trading while the presale price remains $0.02501.

For retail buyers, the appeal is simple. AlphaPepe is still before chart debut, and the market has not yet priced the launch story through public trading.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe a Product-Backed Meme Coin Case

AlphaPepe is not only selling meme coin hype. The project is building around AlphaSwap, its AI DEX product, with Early Access already live and some AI features available.

That gives AlphaPepe a stronger setup than roadmap-only presales that ask buyers to wait until after launch before seeing anything real.

AlphaSwap is built around a problem meme coin traders understand clearly: buying blind. Its AI-powered tools are designed to support pre-swap intelligence, risk checks, trend signals, and smarter decision-making before users enter volatile tokens.

AlphaRouter testing has also been discussed in recent development updates, adding another product layer to the DEX rollout.

The meme identity brings attention. The live utility story gives AlphaPepe more staying power.

Dogecoin Price Prediction Targets $0.50

Dogecoin price prediction headlines continue to watch whether DOGE can target $0.50 in a stronger meme coin cycle.

The case depends on whale support , stronger retail demand, better market sentiment, and a breakout through key resistance. Dogecoin still has massive brand recognition, but it already trades on a public chart with visible liquidity and resistance zones.

That is why some retail buyers are comparing DOGE with earlier-stage meme presales. Dogecoin may still move if meme coin appetite returns, but AlphaPepe is still before public price discovery.

AlphaPepe gives buyers the earlier window while Dogecoin waits for confirmation.

AlphaPepe Moves Toward Public Price Discovery

AlphaPepe has now raised $2.23 million, passed 10,700+ holders, reached a $0.02501 presale price, and confirmed that its August 19th launch update reveal is coming.

The presale is now moving through a tighter window as FINAL30 ends on August 10th, with only four days left to use the offer.

Eligible buyers purchasing $100 or more can still use promo code FINAL30 for 30% extra tokens before the campaign closes.

VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the Dogecoin price prediction?

Dogecoin price prediction targets $0.50 in a stronger meme coin cycle if whale support continues, retail demand returns, and DOGE breaks key resistance. The target remains an aggressive upside scenario.

Why is AlphaPepe presale gaining traction?

AlphaPepe presale is gaining traction because it has raised $2.23 million, 10,700+ holders, a $0.02501 price, AlphaSwap Early Access already live, FINAL30 ending on August 10th, and an August 19th launch update reveal coming.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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