Detailers of Naples Expands Operations to Michigan

Naples, FL, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Detailers of Naples, an automotive protection company founded in 2014, has expanded its operations beyond Florida. The company now operates five locations, including sites in Naples, Fort Myers, and Sarasota, Florida, as well as Michigan.

The business began as a mobile detailing service under founder Brennen Seaman. In 2020 it shifted its focus to protective services that include paint protection film, ceramic coatings, and window tinting. The recent expansion extends those services to clients in Michigan while maintaining existing Florida locations.

“This expansion allows us to serve clients in additional markets with the same approach we use in Florida,” said Brennen Seaman, founder and CEO. “We aim to deliver consistent results across all of our locations.”

Detailers of Naples provides paint protection film installations, ceramic coatings, window tinting, and related detailing work. Its primary Florida facility is located at 3550 Westview Drive in Naples.

The company was previously named XPEL’s 2024 Florida Dealer of the Year. It continues to operate the expanded network of locations serving vehicle owners in both states.





About Detailers of Naples

Detailers of Naples was founded in 2014 by Brennen Seaman. The company offers paint protection film, ceramic coatings, window tinting, and detailing services. It currently operates five locations in Florida and Michigan. More information is available at detailersofnaples.com or by calling 239-280-0034.

Media Contact

E-Mail: brennen@detailersofnaples.com

Mobile No:239-280-0034

Website:www.detailersofnaples.com