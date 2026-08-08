Magnendo Awarded Up to $32M by ARPA-H to Advance Autonomous Robotic Stroke Intervention





NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnendo Corp., an MIT spinout developing magnetic robotic navigation technology for endovascular intervention, today announced that it has been selected for an award of up to $32 million from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) under its Autonomous Interventions and Robotics (AIR) program.

In the United States, hundreds of thousands of patients suffer ischemic strokes caused by large vessel occlusions each year, yet only a small fraction receive mechanical thrombectomy because the procedure requires highly specialized expertise available at relatively few hospitals. Even for experienced physicians, navigating guidewires and catheters through complex vascular anatomy remains technically demanding and time-consuming. Such unfavorable and tortuous vascular anatomy, commonly seen in stroke patients, can substantially prolong target access during the procedure, delaying time-critical treatment.

The AIR program, led by ARPA-H Program Manager Ileana Hancu, Ph.D., aims to catalyze the development of autonomous robotic systems capable of performing endovascular stroke interventions with progressively less direct human input. Its long-term vision is to expand patient access to advanced stroke care by reducing dependence on highly specialized expertise and enabling advanced procedures to be performed more consistently across a broader range of hospitals. “Hundreds of thousands of people who suffer large vessel occlusions each year do not get thrombectomies, the standard of care for this type of strokes. While these patients now live too far from a hospital that can provide care, AIR will bring care to the nearest hospital, saving patient years of disability and the healthcare system billions of dollars”- said Hancu.

The award supports Magnendo's innovative approach as part of ARPA-H's ambitious effort to accelerate the development of autonomous robotic systems capable of transforming endovascular care. Magnendo has demonstrated compelling preclinical results showing substantial improvements in navigation speed and procedural consistency across physicians with varying levels of experience. Building on these preliminary results, the five-year program will support development of Magnendo's next-generation magnetic robotic navigation platform designed to enable autonomous endovascular intervention.

Through this program, Magnendo will advance the core technologies required for autonomous navigation while working with leading academic, clinical, and industry collaborators to integrate robotics, medical imaging, artificial intelligence, and other enabling technologies into a unified platform. Together, these efforts will establish the technical and clinical framework for future autonomous endovascular procedures.

“We believe autonomy will become the next major paradigm shift in endovascular intervention,” said Yoonho Kim, Ph.D., Founder, CEO, and Principal Investigator of the AIR program at Magnendo. “However, autonomy cannot simply be achieved by robotizing today's manual procedures. It requires a fundamentally different approach to navigating complex vascular anatomy, and we believe our magnetic robotic navigation is a critical enabling technology for autonomous endovascular intervention. We are honored that ARPA-H has selected Magnendo and our outstanding collaborators to help advance this vision.”

“The AIR program provides a unique opportunity to bring together world-class expertise from leading academic institutions, medical centers, and industry around a shared vision,” said Miki Rosenberg, Co-founder, Chief Development Officer, and Project Director of the AIR program at Magnendo. “Developing an autonomous robotic system requires seamless integration of technologies that have traditionally evolved independently. Our focus is on integrating these complementary technologies into a robust, clinically relevant platform that brings autonomous endovascular intervention closer to clinical practice.”

About Magnendo

Magnendo Corp. is an MIT spinout developing magnetic robotic navigation technology for endovascular intervention. By combining magnetically steerable guidewires with advanced robotics, medical imaging, and intelligent navigation software, Magnendo aims to help physicians reach the treatment site faster, more reliably, and with greater consistency. Its mission is to make life-saving endovascular procedures faster, safer, and more accessible for every patient. For more information, visit www.magnendo.com or connect on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media: info@magnendo.com