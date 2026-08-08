New Crypto Presale: Pepeto Races Past $10.59M And Ethereum Price Prediction Stretches to $10,000





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethereum based new crypto Pepeto has raced past $10.596 million raised, stages selling out at a speed that only massive numbers of buyers can produce, all behind a DeFi suite built to rewrite how DeFi itself works, and the signals gathering around this presale are of the kind that showed up before Dogecoin's big run, back when regular people holding a forgotten joke coin woke up rich. Seasoned traders read those signals today the same way they read them then.

Pepeto runs on Ethereum, and the bullish Ethereum price prediction only strengthens the project's case. Fortune reports experts remain bullish on ETH's long-term path, with Standard Chartered calling for $40,000 within the next decade and the conservative camp still pointing at $10,000, a huge climb from today's level, and every past cycle shows what a shakeout like this week's does for young projects, it hands them the launchpad for their biggest moves.

Pepeto Advances Its DeFi Suite as the Ethereum Price Prediction Turns on Fresh Catalysts

The $10.596 million landed fast, and it landed in the perfect week, because Ethereum just woke up. The Ethereum price today trades at $1,908, but this morning told the better story.

Crypto took its beating these past months, which is exactly why what came next matters. A jobs report shocked economists, 23,000 jobs lost against 80,000 expected per Yahoo Finance , and the market read it instantly: rate cuts are coming, and cheap money always finds crypto first. Within hours ETH jumped to $1,929 and Bitcoin snapped back above $65,000, the start of a recovery in plain sight. From $1,908, just touching the old high again pays 2.6x. The $10,000 Ethereum price prediction target pays 5.2x. More than half of the entire bull case is nothing more than Ethereum walking back to a price it has already been, which is enough to make a big change in any small wallet.

The holders who built real wealth in past cycles never did it inside a token that was already huge. They found their entry before the crowd arrived, and Ethereum itself is the proof, the wallets that made millions on ETH bought during its presale, not after its fame.

Pepeto's Viral Presale in Deep Focus

Sellouts at this speed, set against an Ethereum price prediction reaching toward five figures, make the Pepeto setup worth studying closely. Money is entering this new crypto presale at a pace with one famous precedent in the books: Dogecoin before its 10,000% explosion, back when DOGE cost less than a cent, only a quiet handful kept buying, and when the market flipped, their names went into crypto history. That sequence is running again, and as bold as it sounds, the pace here is quicker than Dogecoin's early days ever were.

History also recorded the weakness in that story. Dogecoin's climb to $85 billion happened with zero products behind it, pure hype did all the work, and the moment that hype died, 87% of the price went with it. Pepeto pairs its viral reach with a live DeFi exchange where every trade feeds buying pressure back into the token, plus a multi-chain bridge, covering the three things traders refuse to go without, speed, low cost, and real security. A token carrying this utility and this virality failing is hard to picture, and anyone who has been in crypto long enough already knows why.

Conclusion

With $10.596 million raised at this speed, the case built through this article stands on two facts the bullish Ethereum price prediction confirms: crypto is heading higher, and a growing chain lifts every project built on top of it. Pepeto collects both advantages at once, and that is what keeps hundreds of new wallets entering this crypto presale every single day.

The large wallets driving those fast sellouts see a clear path to a result of historic scale: community growth ahead of every 2026 project, paired with growing talk of an Elon Musk post before launch. Wallets that size act on information the public never sees, and copying their timing has always been one of the sharpest plays this market offers.

Investors who see the bull run forming, the same people who lived through the last cycle and watched early Dogecoin mint millionaires, are making sure Pepeto is not the one that gets away in 2026.