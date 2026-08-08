Furniture and Appliance Rentals Gain Ground Across Delhi, Noida, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai in 2026 as ₹3 Lakh–₹4 Lakh Setup Costs Face ₹2,699/Month Plans Including Rentomojo

Bangalore, India, Aug. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furniture and appliance rental is gaining ground across Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai through 2026, with individual items listed from ₹79 a month and whole-home packages from ₹2,699 a month emerging as the comparison point against outright purchase and equated monthly instalments. Rental platforms operating across the six metros, including Rentomojo, are recording steady adoption among salaried households in IT-corridor housing and high-churn rental neighbourhoods, a pattern shaped by relocation economics and uncertain career horizons rather than by lifestyle preference. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/furniture-on-rent

Moving into a rented flat in these cities absorbs capital before a single item of furniture is bought. Deposits commonly run to several months of rent, brokerage adds a further month in most markets, and packers and movers, society charges and basic fit-out follow. In Mumbai, where one-bedroom rents in Powai, Andheri, Bandra and Thane commonly start near ₹30,000, the deposit alone can exceed the annual cost of furnishing the same flat on a monthly plan. The same arithmetic repeats in Bengaluru's Whitefield and Marathahalli, Gurgaon's Cyber City and Sohna Road, Hyderabad's HITEC City, Gachibowli and Kondapur, Pune's Hinjewadi and Kharadi, and Chennai's OMR and Velachery corridors.

Against that starting position, the three routes to a furnished home diverge sharply. Buying a two-bedroom setup outright can absorb ₹3 lakh to ₹4 lakh in assets that lose most of their recoverable value on first use, with resale on secondary marketplaces rarely returning a meaningful fraction of the purchase price once collection and transport are netted off. Financing the same setup on instalments spreads the outflow but fixes the obligation: the schedule continues irrespective of a job change, a transfer or a period between roles, and the underlying asset continues to depreciate while it is being paid for. Committing capital to assets that lose value faster than a household's tenure horizon converts a furnishing decision into a financing decision, which is the point at which renting begins to be assessed on flexibility rather than on price alone.

Rental sits at the other end of that spectrum. Furniture on Rentomojo starts at ₹79 a month, Rentomojo appliance rental plans from ₹149 a month, and configured whole-home packages from ₹2,699 a month across studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts, with no financing obligation and no asset left to dispose of at exit. The ₹3 lakh to ₹4 lakh cost of furnishing a home outright against a ₹2,699 a month package is increasingly being cited in housing-cost conversations among salaried renters who prefer to keep capital liquid through uncertain career and relocation cycles.

The operational detail is what makes the comparison practical rather than theoretical. Lite, Premium and Luxury packages bundle living-room, bedroom and dining furniture with appliances available as add-ons; delivery and assembly run at a network-average 2.54 days; plans hold a three-month minimum extending to 36 months; and free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation stay in place throughout, with advance payment lowering the effective monthly rate by up to 15 percent. A product discontinued mid-plan can be removed while the rest of the subscription continues. Servicing is carried in-house by 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters, described in the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus as the largest such team among leading platforms.

Other platforms operating in the organised furniture and appliance rental segment include Cityfurnish and Furlenco. Rentomojo, active in the category since 2014, is identified in that prospectus, citing the Redseer Report, as the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, with 227,511 live subscribers across 22 cities and an average delivery turnaround of 2.54 days. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/noida/furniture-on-rent

Furnishing a home on a monthly plan functions in practice as a way of preserving financial optionality rather than converting savings into depreciating assets. For households navigating project-cycle housing, inter-city transfers and hiring conditions that are harder to forecast than they were a few years ago, the comparison across Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai is no longer only between a purchase price and a monthly rate. It is between an obligation that survives a change in circumstances and a subscription that can be resized alongside one. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/mumbai

About Rentomojo: Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Sourced from rentomojo.com listings and the March 2026 draft red herring prospectus, provided for general market context. Prices vary by product, city and plan and are subject to change.

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